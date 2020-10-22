Rep. Severin writes he has tested positive for COVID-19 in social media post

BENTON — State Rep. Dave Severin, R-Benton, has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced to constituents in a social media post late Wednesday evening.

“I want to let my constituents know that Penny and I have both tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote in the Facebook post Wednesday, referring to himself and his wife. “After experiencing symptoms, we went into isolation on October 10, and have only had contact with our healthcare provider since that time.”

In the two days leading up to Oct. 10, Severin said he was in Benton collecting money for eyeglasses with the Lion’s Club, and then attended a Southern Illinois University Men’s Basketball Golf Scramble fundraiser at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion. Medical experts have said individuals can start transmitting the virus up to 48 hours before they start showing symptoms of COVID-19.