Rep. Severin writes he has tested positive for COVID-19 in social media post

BENTON — State Rep. Dave Severin, R-Benton, has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced to constituents in a social media post late Wednesday evening.
“I want to let my constituents know that Penny and I have both tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote in the Facebook post Wednesday, referring to himself and his wife. “After experiencing symptoms, we went into isolation on October 10, and have only had contact with our healthcare provider since that time.”
In the two days leading up to Oct. 10, Severin said he was in Benton collecting money for eyeglasses with the Lion’s Club, and then attended a Southern Illinois University Men’s Basketball Golf Scramble fundraiser at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion. Medical experts have said individuals can start transmitting the virus up to 48 hours before they start showing symptoms of COVID-19.
It is unclear when the representative started experiencing symptoms. Severin told The Southern on Thursday he was feeling healthy in the days leading up to his self-isolation and thought he was just experiencing seasonal allergies, adding he didn’t feel like they were related to COVID-19. “So probably the 12th or 13th was when I actually feeling signs of having what I considered having COVID conditions,” he said.
Severin and his wife were tested for COVID-19 through a rapid test and a nasopharyngeal test on Monday, which came back positive on Wednesday, more than a week after they began self-isolating. After hearing back from health officials, the representative then put out a message to constituents letting them know of his diagnosis.
The state representative wrote he and his wife will quarantine for 14 days after testing positive for the virus as recommended by medical experts. He also encouraged constituents to “observe social distancing, wear face coverings when possible, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick.”
“We are at home, resting and recovering and will both be back in action as soon as we are well!” Severin wrote.
Severin, along with State Reps. Teri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, and Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, earlier this week denounced Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s additional mitigation measures — including limiting group gathering sizes and barring indoor dining — throughout Region 5, which includes Southern Illinois.
The additional measures, which took effect Thursday, were in response to the region seeing a COVID-19 positivity rate of over 8% for three consecutive days. In Region 5, the rate sat at 9.1% for Oct. 16, the latest day for which data were available. Hospital admissions related to COVID-19 also are increasing across the region.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 91 new COVID-19 positive cases and three COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.
