Report highlights details of unsafe uranium dumping

The Grand Canyon Trust has released a new research report and interactive story map collection detailing how the White Mesa uranium mill, a mile from Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, has become one of America’s cheapest radioactive waste dump.

The report, “The Business of Radioactive Waste,” and accompanying map series, “Bears Ears & Radioactive Waste: The White Mesa Mill Story chronicle more than 15 radioactive waste streams (including Honeywell in Metropolis) approved for shipment to the U.S.’s last functioning uranium mill, which neighbors the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe’s White Mesa community.

The report found that over 700 million pounds of these wastes have been buried in the mill’s waste pits. The mill plans to bury millions more from as far away as Estonia and Japan.

Part of the report focuses on the Honeywell Metropolis Work Site and Allied Chemical in Metropolis. Much of that information was brought forth years ago and has been reported in The Southern Illinoisan, including:

Honeywell initially shipped 1,700 barrels of waste to the White Mesa Mill without regulatory permission.

In 2011, the EPA discovered 7,500 barrels of illegally stored waste at Honeywell’s Metropolis Works site, and Honeywell was fined $11.8 million. The waste was then reclassified as “alternate feed” that could be disposed of in uranium mill waste pits rather than at a licensed hazardous-waste-disposal facility.

At least 69 workers at the Metropolis Works plant developed cancer and many died from the disease.

In 2017, workers at the White Mesa Mill discovered leaking barrels of Metropolis Works waste that measured 6 to 10 times higher in uranium content than originally planned.

In December 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency barred the mill from accepting waste from federal Superfund sites over concerns related to emissions of cancer-causing radon gas, but the order does not halt other radioactive waste shipments.

“As the uranium market shifts amid the transition away from fossil fuels, two years of COVID disruption, and the attack on Ukraine, the White Mesa Mill must stand as a cautionary tale for decision-makers of how domestic mineral production is not, by its very nature, a boon. We have much work to do to genuinely ensure social and environmental justice in America’s energy transition,” Grand Canyon Trust Energy Director Amber Reimondo said.

The importance of land, water and air to native tribes was explained by Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, former member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Council and former co-chair of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition.

"We’re very tied to our culture. It’s our identity. It’s very important that we protect every aspect of our natural resources, our air and our water,” she said.

San Juan County, Utah, commissioners said an operation like White Mesa Uranium Mill would not be allowed to operate in wealthy white neighborhoods. They are concerned about pollution getting in the ground water and migrating down the San Juan River.

For more information about White Mesa Mill and sites that have dumped refuse there is available on thesouthern.com or by visiting www.grandcanyontrust.org.

