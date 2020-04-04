Reporter's perspective | Break away from the endless scroll of email and Facebook. It's important.

As life becomes more complicated, I find solace in simple things.
The last few weeks have seen the world slow down, while at the same time speed up. It’s exhausting.
There are daily briefings from state and federal leaders that contain life-and-death information. Parents and teachers (we are both at my house) are working to find ways to help schoolchildren engage with learning as schools are still closed. A quick trip to the grocery store now takes more thought than “What am I eating this week.”
As I try to stay on top of all of this, both for our readers and myself and my family, I have found my head very, very full. I work from my house now, which has its own set of challenges — deadlines and work are never too far off. Finding time to clear out the fragmented information has been a constant battle.
My family and friends will attest, I like things that have a distinct process. Every morning I weigh out my coffee and time the brew. I bake with a sourdough starter. I like to brew tea in the traditional Chinese gongfu style — brewing tea in a lidded bowl and decanting into tiny cups. These small rituals have recently given me a good deal of comfort.
I guess it could be seen as snooty, or fussy, or elitist. But for me, it’s less about being twee and more about finding ways to meditate on something that is tangible. Even if the method isn’t complicated or involved, steeping tea that I know will become the color of sunshine and smell and taste of flowers and cut grass allows me to clear my head.
Recently I brewed a cup of Golden Lily Oolong tea, the sunshine-hued example I mentioned above. I took the deep-bowled cup to my front porch and took in the sound of the birds, the hushed whisper of tree limbs moving in the wind. I took great joy in looking into the cup I had made for myself, finding the encouraging red flower painted on the bottom.
I have to remember — and I think it’s good advice for us all — to break away from the endless scroll of email and Facebook. Not everyone has the luxury of loose-leaf tea and the warm sun. For some, the fears of the coronavirus take a much stronger antidote. But taking time to remember how much of the world is left untouched by this pandemic can do nothing but good, I think.
