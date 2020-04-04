Reporter's perspective | Break away from the endless scroll of email and Facebook. It's important.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As life becomes more complicated, I find solace in simple things.

The last few weeks have seen the world slow down, while at the same time speed up. It’s exhausting.

There are daily briefings from state and federal leaders that contain life-and-death information. Parents and teachers (we are both at my house) are working to find ways to help schoolchildren engage with learning as schools are still closed. A quick trip to the grocery store now takes more thought than “What am I eating this week.”

As I try to stay on top of all of this, both for our readers and myself and my family, I have found my head very, very full. I work from my house now, which has its own set of challenges — deadlines and work are never too far off. Finding time to clear out the fragmented information has been a constant battle.

My family and friends will attest, I like things that have a distinct process. Every morning I weigh out my coffee and time the brew. I bake with a sourdough starter. I like to brew tea in the traditional Chinese gongfu style — brewing tea in a lidded bowl and decanting into tiny cups. These small rituals have recently given me a good deal of comfort.