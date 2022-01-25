Retired Carbondale professor self-publishes poetry book on COVID-19 pandemic survival

Gary Gibula
For The Southern
It was five months ago that we told you of Steve Falcone, the Carbondale retiree who'd been writing one short poem per day to help his friends and social media followers survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
The retired English professor reached the milestone of 365 verses last April and has now self-published that first year of his so-called "Home Poems."
Falcone began his venture "to keep the doldrums at bay" during the initial isolation of the health crisis last year.
"I call them collective musing to help us huddle in light and dark moments," Falcone said.
Writing in his own literary style, Falcone's poems are more a form of prose with occasional rhyming words and syllabic beats of rhythm.
His topics range from thoughts on COVID survival to the President's dog to playing hoops with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
From Home Poem #12: "Who’s to blame if a sudden rush of emotion carries us into a hug, an innocent embrace we can’t erase as we try to chase our feelings back across the lethal line of the times?"
At his own expense, Falcone printed 100 copies of his "Home Poems" book, which is being given away to friends and others.
"Bottom line, I am making the book available to any and all who desire it, for free," he said. "That's an extension of my stance during the pandemic. It's a group musing and if I run out, I'll think about printing more."
Falcone said his poems recount emotions felt as the virus hit the U.S. and the planet.
"It's a scourge that has left America tragically vulnerable," he said. "Adapting to a new normal has become a daily question. One year on the page marks human responses to this global catastrophe."
With his current total approaching 530 poems, Falcone said he very well may reach two years of daily musings, or 730.
From #12: "Our masks may tend to slip a bit. It’s only human, after all."
If you would like a copy of Falcone's "Home Poems," contact the author at
stevefalcone@msn.com (before they're all gone).
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.
