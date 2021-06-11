RFBarzz: Exercise equipment head and shoulders above the rest

A pullup is a rather simple exercise; a person hangs from a horizontal bar and working to bend their elbows, pulls themselves higher until their arms are fully bent and their chin is higher than the bar.
For Robert Fairless however, the pullup has become much more: a key to physical recovery, a way to help others and a new venture. He said it all came about through a January 2020 “epiphany.”
“I had hypertension, I was extremely overweight, I wasn’t exercising and hadn’t been exercising for years,” the Ullin resident explained. “I’d been stuffing my face, had arthritis, carpel tunnel syndrome and cubital tunnel syndrome and I just realized that I needed to make a change.”
Fairless said he started an exercise regimen using kettle balls – round weights with handles, but after about eight months an arm injury led him to look for a new routine.
“I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on exercise equipment, plus we were in the middle of the pandemic and exercise equipment was very scarce; you really couldn’t buy anything,” he said.
A YouTube search led Fairless to videos of people doing pullups. While the results were impressive, the bars themselves were not, often bowing while users worked out. Believing he could do better, Fairless built his own apparatus and began doing pullups as his main exercise.
Fairless said he had the strength to do “a couple” of pullups when he started, but he stressed there are benefits even if a complete pullup is seemingly impossible.
“A pullup is really a hard exercise, but just hanging from the bar as long as you can does wonders for the body,” he said. “Once you are able to start progressing – doing one and then two and then three pullups – the changes that you’ll see in your upper body strength are amazing, especially when you realize it’s all just bodyweight exercises.”
As Fairless got more into his pullup routine, he began posting his own videos online, not to gain attention, but rather to further motivate himself with a daily video of his progress. As others saw them, the inquiries about his pullup equipment began.
“People just started reaching out to me, asking how I made the bar, so I decided to help them out. With that, the business, RFBarzz, was born.
“If they want a pullup bar, I’m going to make them a quality pullup bar,” he said. “Now everyone who has bought one has been extremely happy.”
Each bar is custom made to fit the user, Fairless said. An iron bar is mounted with flanges to a heavy treated wood frame and the entire structure is set in concrete.
“It is so much better than the doorway pullup bars you can buy for $20. With my bar, it’s not going to tear up your house and you don’t have to bend your legs to do the pullup. To do pullups properly, you need to be able to hang completely with space between your feet and the ground.”
He said the bar is sturdy enough that it won’t move or sway, allowing users to do more advanced exercises including pullup levers, muscle ups and other maneuvers. Fairless said bars similar to those he manufactures retail for more than $400; his are about half that price and include installation.
He said response has been strong.
“People are really interested. I think it is because the pullup is an excellent exercise. You don’t need anything but your own bodyweight,” he said. “It’s just a one-time purchase, but it can give you a strong upper body for the rest of your life.”