RFBarzz: Exercise equipment head and shoulders above the rest

Fairless said he had the strength to do “a couple” of pullups when he started, but he stressed there are benefits even if a complete pullup is seemingly impossible.

“A pullup is really a hard exercise, but just hanging from the bar as long as you can does wonders for the body,” he said. “Once you are able to start progressing – doing one and then two and then three pullups – the changes that you’ll see in your upper body strength are amazing, especially when you realize it’s all just bodyweight exercises.”

As Fairless got more into his pullup routine, he began posting his own videos online, not to gain attention, but rather to further motivate himself with a daily video of his progress. As others saw them, the inquiries about his pullup equipment began.

“People just started reaching out to me, asking how I made the bar, so I decided to help them out. With that, the business, RFBarzz, was born.

“If they want a pullup bar, I’m going to make them a quality pullup bar,” he said. “Now everyone who has bought one has been extremely happy.”

Each bar is custom made to fit the user, Fairless said. An iron bar is mounted with flanges to a heavy treated wood frame and the entire structure is set in concrete.