Almost every restaurant offers hamburgers, but for one truly different and unique, an oasis of sorts can be found in Ridgway. For more than a dozen years, the Oasis Bar and Grill in the Gallatin County community has been serving up a variety of food from appetizers to chicken, fish and salads, but it is the burgers which keep customers coming back.

“We’re a small bar and grill known for our burgers, especially our specialty burgers,” said Taylor Vickery, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife Kasey Jo. “We have other sandwiches, but our burgers are why people come.”

These craft burgers – the creations of Vickery and head chef Brittany Fulkerson – start with half a pound of ground beef. Then, a variety of toppings make them unique. Take “The Aloha” for example. It is topped with Swiss cheese, ham, pineapple and grilled or fried jalapeno peppers.

The jalapenos show up on “The Blowout” as well. It’s a half-pound burger with pepper jack cheese, the peppers and sriracha sauce.

“It’ll light you up,” Vickery explained with a grin.

There also is “The Hangover.” It is served with cheddar cheese, bacon, ham and an egg prepared to the diner’s preference.

Hamburgers were popular at the Oasis even before the Vickerys took the establishment over a few years ago, but with the new creations, sales have taken off. In fact, the restaurant sells hundreds of pounds of burgers every week. Daily specials ranging from taco salads on Wednesdays to Asian dishes and more are offered, too. Seafood is on the menu for Fridays when the Oasis offers fish, frog legs, shrimp and even alligator. The restaurant also serves pizza and, of course, daily lunch drink specials.

“Our menu is pretty big,” Vickery said. “There are lots of sandwiches, pulled pork, chicken sandwiches and more.”

“More” might include outdoor dining available in the pavilion next to the restaurant and live entertainment. Vickery said he hopes to continue to expand both the restaurant and the menu.

“We hope to have a bigger kitchen area and a bigger restaurant space, entirely,” he said.

The Oasis Bar and Grill is open 11 a.m.-midnight, Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is located at 107 S. Crawford St. in Ridgway.