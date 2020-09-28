River-to-River Trail Society plans guided hikes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The River-to-River Trail Society once again will offer a schedule of guided hikes in and near the Shawnee National Forest this fall.

Starting times and meeting places will be communicated to registrants over the telephone. All hikes are free and open to the public. Although the hikes vary in level of difficulty, all are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking in the past. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. All hikers should bring their own water and a snack. No dogs are allowed.

A number of new procedures will be in effect due to COVID-19, organizers told The Southern. All groups will be limited to no more than 15 hikers, except in certain wilderness areas where the U.S. Forest Service has limited groups to no more than 10. All hikes will require advance registration. All hikers must bring a face mask capable of covering nose, mouth and chin. While hikers need not wear face masks while hiking, they must wear them when standing near other hikers or when passing on the trail, organizers said. Proper social distance must be maintained whenever possible.

All hikers are responsible for transporting themselves to trailheads, and all will be expected to sign a waiver of liability.

Here is a schedule of the planned hikes: