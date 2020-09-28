River-to-River Trail Society plans guided hikes

The River-to-River Trail Society once again will offer a schedule of guided hikes in and near the Shawnee National Forest this fall.
Starting times and meeting places will be communicated to registrants over the telephone. All hikes are free and open to the public. Although the hikes vary in level of difficulty, all are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking in the past. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. All hikers should bring their own water and a snack. No dogs are allowed.
A number of new procedures will be in effect due to COVID-19, organizers told The Southern. All groups will be limited to no more than 15 hikers, except in certain wilderness areas where the U.S. Forest Service has limited groups to no more than 10. All hikes will require advance registration. All hikers must bring a face mask capable of covering nose, mouth and chin. While hikers need not wear face masks while hiking, they must wear them when standing near other hikers or when passing on the trail, organizers said. Proper social distance must be maintained whenever possible.
All hikers are responsible for transporting themselves to trailheads, and all will be expected to sign a waiver of liability.
Here is a schedule of the planned hikes:
Oct. 17: Bob Mulcahy will lead a hike at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County. Bob is an experienced leader for both the Society and the Sierra Club. To register, call Bob at 708-471-7500.
Oct. 24: Shawn Gossman will lead a hike on Snake Road in Union County. Shawn is well-known through the online video series "Hiking With Shawn." The fall snake migration should still be going on during this hike, and there will be plenty more to see. To register, call Shawn at 618-694-7034.
Oct. 31: The society will once again offer its popular Halloween night hike to the mysterious "Vortex" at Max Creek in Johnson County. This hike has not been offered in several years, but as before will be led by Brian DeNeal, editor and publisher of Springhouse magazine. To register, call Brian at 618-499-2055.
Nov. 7: Garden of the Gods Wilderness in Saline County. In order to comply with rules of the Forest Service, hikers will be divided into two groups of no more than 10 each, led by Fred Scott and David Cooper respectively. To register, call Fred at 618-841-4838.
Nov. 14: Trail Society president Bill Gilmour will lead a hike over a new route at One Horse Gap in Pope County. If leaves have fallen, there should be great views from Benham Ridge. To register, call Bill at 270-331-1553.
Nov. 28: Join Cathy Jennings in a hike to walk off Thanksgiving calories at Jackson Hole Area. To register, call Cathy at 618-759-1924.
Aside from its program of free public hikes, the River-to-River Trail Society engages in trail maintenance and advocacy, and publishes an online guidebook to the entire River-to-River Trail, which can be downloaded free of charge at www.rivertorivertrail.net.
