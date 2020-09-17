 Skip to main content
Road closure begins on US 51 near Elkville
Jackson County

Road closure begins on US 51 near Elkville

  • Updated
ELKVILLE — The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists traveling on U.S. 51 near Elkville of an upcoming road closure beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Weather permitting, U.S. Highway 51 will be closed just south of Hallidayboro Road near Elkville. The closure is expected to last until 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the replacement of a box culvert. Motorists should reduce speed, be alert to equipment and workers and use extreme caution when traveling through this area.

Message boards and signs will be in place to alert traffic of the closure.

For IDOT District 9 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict9 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler inli.mnation map on GettingAroundlllinois.com.

The Southern

