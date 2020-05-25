Road closures announced in Carbondale on Illinois 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Transportation have announced two road closures because of railroad crossing repair in Carbondale, according to a news release from the department.

Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, Illinois 13 (East Walnut Street) will be closed at the railroad crossing about 0.1 miles east of the Illinois 13 and U.S. 51 intersection. The work will conclude at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.

Then, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, Illinois 13 (East Main Street) will be closed at the railroad crossing about 0.1 miles east of Main Street and U.S. 51. Work there will conclude at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

There will be no traffic permitted through the crossing during the repairs. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of the marked detour should be considered.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2