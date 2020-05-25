Road closures announced in Carbondale on Illinois 13
Road closures announced in Carbondale on Illinois 13

The Illinois Department of Transportation have announced two road closures because of railroad crossing repair in Carbondale, according to a news release from the department.

Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, Illinois 13 (East Walnut Street) will be closed at the railroad crossing about 0.1 miles east of the Illinois 13 and U.S. 51 intersection. The work will conclude at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.

Then, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, Illinois 13 (East Main Street) will be closed at the railroad crossing about 0.1 miles east of Main Street and U.S. 51. Work there will conclude at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

There will be no traffic permitted through the crossing during the repairs. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of the marked detour should be considered.

