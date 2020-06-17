Road work on Illinois 14 near Macedonia to begin June 22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists traveling on Illinois 14 of upcoming road construction near Macedonia to begin June 22.

There will be road construction activity on Illinois 14 from the Hamilton-Franklin county Line near Macedonia to west of the Ewing Road because of mine subsidence. Contractor personnel will be onsite making temporary repairs to the roadway and permanent repairs will be ongoing throughout the completion of the mine subsidence, which is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and controlled by flaggers throughout the work zone. Message boards and signs will be in place to alert the motoring public of any change in road conditions.

To avoid delays motorists, should seek an alternate route.

— The Southern

