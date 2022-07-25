Road work still needed on the routes that lead to Walkers Bluff Casino

WILLIAMSON COUNTY — Road improvements in the areas surrounding Walkers Bluff are still ongoing as the project continues to expand public accessibility to the upcoming casino.

Highway supervisor Travis Emery said Monday that there are at least a dozen failure spots on Meridian Road, which leads into Walker's Bluff, that will require patching. That, he said, will be followed up by an asphalt resurfacing.

"We knew that Vermont Road would not be able to sustain a truckload as it was an oil-and-chip road before we asphalted it," Emery said. "Meridian had once been asphalted, so we were hopeful we wouldn't have to redo it, but because of the failure spots, we're going to have to patch and resurface. It will soon look as good as it did when it was first asphalted. And that's important because it's going to be a main access road into the casino."

Emery told the county board of commissioners that the cost for the resurfacing would be anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000 for the upgrade. The county hopes to recover that financial investment in the form of a state grant.

Emery said a new water tower has been built just south of the Walker's Bluff casino. It will be able to store up to 150,000 gallons of water.

In an unrelated highway project within the county, the board approved the purchase of electronic spreader controls for six salt-spreading trucks to be used when there is inclement weather in the winter.

Emery said the cost is $38,000 for the spreaders, but they will allow truck operators to manage the spreading of the salt more efficiently.

"When you're spending $72 a ton for salt, you want to make sure you aren't wasting a lot of it. That's what these electronic spreaders will do for us," he said.

Emery said the county has over 130 miles of asphalted roads, which sometimes require salt or cinders to help prevent motor vehicle accidents.

"And cinders are not available anymore. What few we have won't last very long. That's why the salt spreaders are so important."