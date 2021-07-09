Robert Dill's Flat Tail Metal Works: Taking fabrication to the next level

Robert Dill has always had a knack for building things.

Even as a child, he would watch his father and friends weld and fabricate metal for their dirt track race cars then try his hand at the craft.

Even as a certified welder on commercial buildings in the St. Louis area and later as a home remodeler, Dill found himself always making items from scratch, using the skills he had learned from his father and honed as a professional.

“I don’t buy things, I build them,” became his mantra.

Soon, friends started asking him to manufacture things for them. About a year-and-a-half ago, Dill went from fabricating on the side to doing it full-time as Flat Tail Metal Works.

From his shop north of Carterville, Dill offers a wide variety of metal fabrication, welding and custom work ranging from designing and building aluminum platforms for life guards to custom enclosures for duck hunting boats and specialized tools for wildlife management.

“Things have really taken off and I do all sorts of things,” he said. “The craziest thing I ever built was a truck to go to Mexico. It’s basically a high-rack Safari-type truck where you can drive it from the cab or up on top above the rack.”