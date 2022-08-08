Robin's Nest in Marion finds a new temporary home

Taylor Miller’s daughters attended the same child care center as normal Monday, but it was not in the normal location.

Along with their friends, classmates and teachers from Marion’s Robin’s Nest Education Center, Kenzie and Andi went not to their usual building, but instead to the children’s wing at Cornerstone Church, which will serve as the center’s temporary home during clean-up and renovations at Robin’s Nest’s building on Virginia Street are complete following flooding Thursday’s extensive rainfall.

Cornerstone Administrative Pastor Tivo McCrary said the church recently completed remodeling of its own children’s areas recently, and Robin’s Nest will be using all of the facility’s preschool wing and some of the elementary-aged classrooms for the next week or two.

“The area is perfect for what they needed from space to restrooms and security,” he said. “It is wonderful to have them in the building, hearing the laughter of the kids and getting to interact with them and their families.”

Robin’s Nest team members worked late into the night Thursday to move equipment ranging from nap cots to cribs, food and diapers. Even though the church has much of the necessary equipment and supplies, Robin’s Nest Director Jena Parson said hosting children all day, every day requires much more than children’s programming during worship services.

“The team and I – and especially the parents – could not be more grateful,” Parson said. “Within an hour of first talking to Cornerstone, everything came together. We literally have our own space in the building and it is phenomenal.”

McCrary said providing space to Robin’s Nest is simply a way for the church to serve the community.

“We want to be known for more than just helping people follow Jesus,” he said. “We want to be know that we are for the community where we are, whether it is Marion or all of Southern Illinois. Our desire is to show that we love and care for and invest into the community.”

Parson said she hopes the center can be back in its own facility within a week.

“For now, we are taking it day-by-day and the church says whatever we need, they are here for us,” she added.

Parents such as Miller, who lives in Tunnel Hill, are glad that Robin’s Nest was able to remain open in Marion.

“It’s a huge deal, especially with me not living in Marion. It would have been very difficult if the girls would have had to go to the Carterville or Carbondale location,” she said. “The job I have is not just one where you can switch shifts with somebody; they rely on me to be there so I’m so grateful that they were able to find somewhere as quickly as they did.”