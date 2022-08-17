Rockers Cheap Trick coming to Marion for September 14 concert

Legendary rock and roll band Cheap Trick will be performing in Marion on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The concert, presented by The Pavilion and Dunbar Music Group, will bring to the venue “a musician’s band” according to WUEZ-FM Program Director Paxton Guy. Guy said the group, which originally formed in Rockford, has had several waves of success.

“Cheap Trick is one of those bands that has had life after life and one resurgence after another,” Guy said. “It goes back to how the music is sticking around and still kicking because the quality is there and now, generations of people recognize that.”

The band was formed in 1973. Founding members Rick Nielsen and Tom Petersson continue to be part of the group, along with drummer Daxx Nielsen and frontman Robin Zander who has been with the group since 1975. The group has sold more than 20 million albums and was elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

“If you have seen some of the set lists from recent Cheap Trick shows, they play all of their hits and it is a long set of songs,” co-promoter Cody Dunbar said. “I think everybody’s going to be in store for a huge night of music.”

The band is expected to perform many of their charting singles including “I Want You to Want Me,” “Ain’t That a Shame,” “Tonight It’s You,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “The Flame.”

Dunbar said he expects the concert to draw not only local fans, but those from throughout the Midwest.

“Every time I’ve seen them, they have a huge, serious following. I think people travel all over that are Cheap Trick fans and they’ll go a pretty far distance to follow the band,” he said.

Guy said The Pavilion will be great venue for fans of Cheap Trick.

“This is big. It’s an indoor venue, so it’s not like you’re going to need binoculars. The show is going to be energetic and good. People won’t believe they are able to see Cheap Trick in a place like this. It’s going to be great,” he said.

Dunbar added, “This is going to be The Pavilion’s first big show and I’m happy that it is Cheap Trick. This is the biggest classic rock show I’ve planned this year.”

Tickets for Cheap Trick presented by The Pavilion and Dunbar Media Group start at $29 and are available at www.thepavilionevents.com.