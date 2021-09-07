Ron Nesler, longtime owner of the popular Polar Whip, dies

A Williamson County icon has died.

Tuesday morning’s passing of Ron Nesler, longtime owner of popular Energy eatery Polar Whip, was shared on Facebook by Melissa Patterson Nesler.

“Here’s an order. Love you Dad,” she wrote.

She said his death was due to complications from COVID-19.

Nesler was a former basketball coach at both Herrin High School and Herrin Junior High. He took over the restaurant from his father John in 1982. Nesler shared his fondness for the family business with The Southern in a 2015 article.

“This place didn’t make me rich, but it’s provided a good living and helped put all of these kids and grandkids through college,” he said at the time.

Polar Whip opened in 1931.

Jason Shadowen, owner of Service Detectives located near Polar Whip said Nesler will be remembered as a pillar of the Herrin/Energy business community.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about Ron Nesler and I don’t know anybody who would,” Shadowen said. “He was a great and nice guy.”

Funeral arrangements for Nesler are pending.

