‘Ruth sent me:’ Carbondale marches in solidarity with nation, demands end to abortion bans

CARBONDALE ― In 1992, Tara Bell Janowick, then 20 years old, had a miscarriage that lasted three months.

She said although she was actively bleeding, and the fetal tissue stopped growing and was considered dead by medical standards, her state health insurance would not cover what they deemed an “abortive procedure” to remove the remaining tissue.

Other aftercare could not be performed until the pregnancy hormones in her blood tested at low to zero levels.

“So for three months, I went in every week for an exam and blood work until I had no more pregnancy hormones,” Janowick said. “I saw the other women around me whose pregnancies were progressing normally and they began to whisper and ask about me. I recall a receptionist whispering back, a HIPAA violation now that I know now several years later that I was miscarrying."

This is an example of the need for reproductive care and safe abortion access in the U.S., Janowick said.

A few months before her miscarriage, Janowick was in college full time and working three part time jobs. She learned she was pregnant despite using birth control.

“At the age of 20 I was still learning who I was, I was still learning how to take care of myself. I was in no position to start a family,” Janowick said. “I found myself traveling with my girlfriend to the Hope Clinic in Granite City.”

An escort met them at the car and helped them pass anti-abortion protesters in front of the clinic. They “condemned her to hell,” she recalled.

“But inside I found hope,” Janowick said. “The compassionate staff calmed my nerves and reassured me, provided resources and counseling for aftercare. The nurse held my hand and she complimented my eye shadow during the procedure, making that human connection, right, easing the nerves of this very scared (20-year-old). I was closely monitored and checked on before my release and this is an example of a safe and legal procedure. That was a choice that I made, that allowed me to take control over my body,” Janowick said.

Janowick’s retelling of her story came Saturday as she joined numerous women, children, male allies, and those in the LGBTQ community at the Carbondale Civic Center where they marched in solidarity with the rest of the nation in protesting restrictive abortion bans.

On the same day, all 50 states and Washington D.C. held marches sponsored by the national Women’s March organization to protest restrictive legislation sparked by Texas’ six week ban on abortion.

Some at the march carried signs saying they have been fighting for the rights to reproductive care since the 60s; others appeared to be in high school and came with friends and others brought their children to witness the event. Many wore shirts with the slogan “Ruth sent me” in honor of the late Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion for women’s rights.

The speakers reminded the community that abortion and reproductive care are at the intersection of other issues and identities, including those impacting the Black and LGBTQ communities, and those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

Janowick said that access to abortion is important for those in the LGBTQ community. Young lesbians and bisexual women are roughly twice as likely as those who identify as heterosexual to experience teen pregnancy.

Janowick said a 2018 Harvard study said maltreatment and sexual abuse, rejection from family members and bullying are significant factors that play into this.

“Texas’ recent passage of SB8 is a threat to the LGBT community and a threat to all of us,” Janowick said. “We know how ludicrous this bill is. Written and passed by a legislature that clearly has no understanding of the reproductive system, no understanding of menstrual cycles, and has no business legislating anyone’s uterus.”

Hannah Howell, a registered nurse, doula, lactation specialist, served as keynote speaker at Carbondale’s event. She said it is especially important for those in the Black community to have access to abortion/reproductive care and that Black women are 3-4 times more likely to die than their white counterparts when giving birth.

Howell said when she looks at the statistics of abortion providers, many report that 50% of those who use their services are Black women.

“We think about abortion care as a sole issue in and of itself but really it’s not just the only component of reproductive rights that needs to be changed. It is police brutality, it is maternal mortality and morbidity, Black women dying in hospitals, Black infants dying in hospitals — not because they are Black but because people are racist,” Howell said. “It is mass incarceration, it is low income status because of capitalism. And we really have to look at these issues and how they affect abortion care. Because if you don’t have the money to pay to get somewhere to get an abortion and you can’t get one, then you are forced to take care of a child that you didn’t have plans to have. So it’s a cycle, it really is.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and Rose Robinson-Berkman, child counselor and advocate at the Women’s Center, drew attention to the fact that homicide is the leading cause of death for those who are pregnant.

Robinson-Berkman said pregnancy can be used by abusers as a form of control and a term that has recently come into the public’s vernacular is “reproductive coercion.” This is when a person knowingly deceives their partner into sexual activity that could result in pregnancy, including things such as “stealthing” which involves secretly removing a condom during sex.

Robinson-Berkman said abortion providers in the U.S. found that between 6% and 22% of women seeking an abortion did so because of an abusive relationship.

“During pregnancy the intensity and violence of the abuse tends to increase and often escalate to severe bodily harm,” Robinson-Berkman said. “It’s estimated that 20% of pregnant people are abused, making abuse one of the most common health complications, even beyond gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. For pregnant teenagers, that number rises to 38%.”

In addition to Texas, North Dakota, Iowa, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia attempted to implement bans that were declared unconstitutional, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina and Ohio passed laws that were temporarily blocked and Idaho and Louisiana are considering trigger laws, according to Axios.

The Supreme Court reconvenes on Oct. 4 and is expected to tackle abortion access in its upcoming session. The court currently has a 6-3 conservative majority.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.