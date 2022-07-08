Ryan Pursell’s Blazing Trails Texas BBQ relied on early friendship, blessings

Sure, some of the credit for the success of Ryan Pursell’s Blazing Trails Texas BBQ goes to the quality and taste of the ribs, brisket and other smoky favorites he sells each weekend from his food truck.

Pursell, however, is quick to credit persistence, a few opportunities and help from another local business leader for everything from his business to his marriage. It’s enough for him to let out his trademark “Yee-haw!”

A native of Texas, Pursell worked in and around barbecue for most of his life. To him, they style and culture of it came naturally.

“I cooked down there for six years,” he said nonchalantly. “It’s the real deal.”

Pursell relocated to Southern Illinois five years ago. It was a familiar place – his grandparents owned the Dairy Queen franchise in Herrin for more than three decades. He settled in, got a job in a Marion restaurant and even began to pursue his own dream. With some inheritance from his grandfather, he purchased a food truck with plans to sell barbecue – eventually.

“That food truck sat in my driveway for about a year. I was scared to do anything,” he admits, although he did have a menu, a name and and a process in mind.

Then, when he found himself out of work, instead of looking for another job, he started stoking the flames of launching a new business. However, it wasn’t until his house needed some work that things really started cooking.

“Darnell Heating and Cooling in West Frankfort came over to put heat and air in my house,” Pursell recalled. “I knew they liked barbecue, so I cooked a brisket and had it for them when they came over.”

The technicians – including owner Ken Darnell – were impressed. Darnell knows about barbecue: he used to run a barbecue restaurant in Carbondale. He also was impressed that Pursell was using a small smoker to prepare the meat.

“Get in the truck, I’ve got something to show you,” Darnell remembered saying to Pursell.

Darnell took him to his own property and showed him what Pursell called “a huge smoker.” The established business owner gave the smoker to upstart food truck operator.

“I saw somebody working to follow his dreams,” Darnell said. “He is so talented and has such a great work ethic, I just wanted to help him a little bit.”

For Pursell, the new smoker was a blessing.

“I was able to cook 18 briskets and 12 pork butts on there the first day,” he said. “That was three years ago and it’s been super cool. Without them, I wouldn’t be anywhere.”

Darnell’s assistance has gone beyond a smoker. He helped Pursell find a commissary – an approved brick-and-mortar base of operations, in this case a local grocery – and even pointed him to the right place to get a part for a food truck. That referral led to more than just a necessary piece of equipment from Tate’s Blue Flame Gas Co. in Galatia.

“I got the part, I took them a pork loin and they’ve been buying meat from me ever since. One day I asked their daughter out and now I have a wife and a baby. Without Ken and without Blazing Trails, none of this would have happened,” Pursell explained.

Since opening his truck in West Frankfort, the business has grown and Pursell has been able to purchase his own commissary location. Plus, people have taken notice. He has won “Best Food Truck” in The Southern’s Readers Choice awards two years running and last year also took honors in the barbecue category.

Blazing Trails now runs a couple of smokers regularly – Pursell had to buy another one to go along with the unit Darnell gave him – to smoke 30 briskets and 60 racks of rib every week for service on Fridays and Saturdays.

Pursell also caters special events, too. Often he brings in special help for those events: Ken Darnell.

“Without him, I would never have had the business I do now. I am so blessed,” Pursell said about his family, his business and his friendship with Darnell.