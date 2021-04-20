S7HD launches COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics to reach outlying townships

Southern Seven Health Department has announced the launch of a new mobile COVID-19 vaccine tour throughout the S7 region — aimed to reach some of the farthest outlying townships.
“While we’ve been working through our waitlists of individuals who were wanting to get vaccinated, we’ve been in place at large centralized locations to make it easy to maintain social distancing with the expected large crowds,” Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team, said in a news release.
“Now that we’ve been able to vaccinate those larger crowds and that demand is slowing down, we’d like to hit the road and make it easier for residents in those farthest outlying areas to get vaccinated if they’d like," Ryder said.
S7HD covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, and Union counties.
The mobile pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics will use the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Wellness on Wheels, or WOW, vans to provide the traveling clinic space to administer the vaccines.
Individuals will then be able to wait their required 15-minutes after the vaccine in the comfort of their own car parked nearby. This unique rolling clinic gives people in some of the most rural areas of S7HD's counties an opportunity to easily get vaccinated close to home.
“We will be able to roll up to a designated spot, park the WOW van, and open the door to accept our first patient within just a few minutes of arrival,” Ryder said. “People will be able to schedule themselves an appointment for these pop-up clinics online or show up as a walk-in.”
These mobile clinics will operate in addition to the department's regularly scheduled mass vaccination locations.
S7HD is operating at least two, fixed mass vaccination locations in the region each day, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no charge for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from S7HD.
In addition to taking appointments, S7HD is also accepting walk-ins at each of their daily vaccine clinic locations.
To guarantee a vaccine dose on a given day, people can schedule themselves for a vaccine appointment using the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration system online at: https://covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov
Vaccines will be provided only to Illinois residents and/or individuals with proof of employment in Illinois. Everyone over the age of 18-years old is eligible to get vaccinated.
For questions regarding COVID-19 or locations of COVID-19 vaccine clinics, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook and online at www.southern7.org