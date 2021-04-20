S7HD launches COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics to reach outlying townships

Individuals will then be able to wait their required 15-minutes after the vaccine in the comfort of their own car parked nearby. This unique rolling clinic gives people in some of the most rural areas of S7HD's counties an opportunity to easily get vaccinated close to home.

“We will be able to roll up to a designated spot, park the WOW van, and open the door to accept our first patient within just a few minutes of arrival,” Ryder said. “People will be able to schedule themselves an appointment for these pop-up clinics online or show up as a walk-in.”

These mobile clinics will operate in addition to the department's regularly scheduled mass vaccination locations.

S7HD is operating at least two, fixed mass vaccination locations in the region each day, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no charge for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from S7HD.

In addition to taking appointments, S7HD is also accepting walk-ins at each of their daily vaccine clinic locations.

To guarantee a vaccine dose on a given day, people can schedule themselves for a vaccine appointment using the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration system online at: https://covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov