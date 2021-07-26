 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sale of WSIL-TV nears completion
0 comments
alert urgent

Sale of WSIL-TV nears completion

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
072721-nws-wsil-1.jpg

WSIL-TV, the local ABC affiliate based in Carterville, is one of several television stations across the country being purchased by Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group.

 Byron Hetzler

Southern Illinois’ ABC television affiliate will soon have a new owner.

WSIL-TV and six other broadcast stations across the country are being purchased by Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group for a combined $380 million. The sale should be finalized within the next two months.

WSIL was among stations included in an earlier agreement for Gray Television to buy out all Quincy Media-owned stations. Quincy Media is the current owner of the station that is licensed to Harrisburg.

The stations being sold to Allen Media by Gray are in television markets where Gray already owns a station, including KFVS-TV, the Cape Girardeau CBS affiliate serving the region.

Similar to a three-team trade in professional sports, the sale of all Quincy Media stations to Gray Television and Gray’s divesture of the seven stations to Allen Media are both expected to close simultaneously. As such, Gray will not own or operate any of the stations, including WSIL, at any time.

Allen Media, currently owns and operates local television stations across the country as well as 12 cable networks including The Weather Channel and the Local Now streaming service. The group was founded in 1993 by former comedian and television host Byron Allen.

WSIL-TV Vice President and General Manager Charlie Grisham said viewers are unlikely to see any changes to the station’s personnel or programming.

“The transition will be transparent. The most important thing for the viewers to know is our mission will not change and that mission is to serve the community. They should not see any sort of difference. The anchors will still be here, the management will still be here and nothing on air should be any different,” Grisham said.

Allen Media Group has a stated goal of becoming the largest broadcast television group in the country.

“Byron Allen doesn’t do anything on a small scale. The former stand-up comic has built true media empire with at least a dozen cable channels and now 24 local TV stations. He’s one of the most successful businessmen in the media and in the top handful of Black entrepreneurs in this country,” said Joey Helleny, senior lecturer in the Southern Illinois University Carbondale College of Arts and Media.

Helleny added that he expects to see WSIL increase its online offerings.

“Although Quincy Media invested heavily in the bricks and mortar of WSIL, I expect Allen Media to be very aggressive in expanding on the digital side to complement their Local Now streaming service. I also would not be surprised to see a move to attract more top talent to the station,” Helleny said.

Grisham said WSIL is a perfect fit for Allen Media Group.

“This fits the Allen Media Group niche perfectly,” said Grisham. “He's looking for dominant television stations in a local region and stations that serve university towns. We really do fit that niche.”

Delta Variant Accounts for 83 Percent, of All New US COVID-19 Cases. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control (C.D.C.), reported the agency's finding on July 20 before Congress. This is a dramatic increase, up from 50% for the week of July 3, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, C.D.C. Director, via CNN. According to health experts, the Delta variant is more transmissible than any other known variant of the coronavirus. We should think about the Delta variant as the 2020 version of Covid-19 on steroids. It's twice as infectious, Andy Slavitt, White House Covid Response Team, via CNN. Fortunately, unlike 2020, we actually have a tool that stops the Delta variant in its tracks: It's called vaccine, Andy Slavitt, White House Covid Response Team, via CNN. Recent studies of vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant, . found a 93 percent prevention rate against more serious disease that leads to hospitalization. Health experts such as the U.S. Surgeon General continue to advocate for vigilance against the virus. We shouldn't let down our guard until cases not only come down but stay down, and right now cases are actually going up. , Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, via CNN. Cases are going up, hospitalizations are going up, death rates are ticking up, Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, via CNN. Surgeon General Murthy urged Americans to "consider getting vaccinated to protect the children in your community. They are depending on us."
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Durbin says anti-vaccine rhetoric is 'risking the lives of our fellow Americans'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SIC builds dynasty in speech and debate
Local News

SIC builds dynasty in speech and debate

  • Updated

Southeastern Illinois College has become a powerhouse in the world of forensics -- competitive speech -- winning the 2021 National Championship Tournament and placing in the top four nationally 26 times since 1986.

Southern Illinois business leader asks in new book, "Why Wait?"
Local News

Southern Illinois business leader asks in new book, "Why Wait?"

  • Updated

John Nimmo, an Anna business leader and real estate broker, is the author of a new book which takes aim at the habit of procrastination. “Why Wait? A Leader’s Perspective on Procrastination,” has reached best seller status on Amazon’s business and personal development categories.

Obituaries

Betty June (Crabtree) Imhoff

JOHNSTON CITY — Betty June (Crabtree) Imhoff, 92 of Johnston City, passed away peacefully at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in her home…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News