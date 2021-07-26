Sale of WSIL-TV nears completion

“The transition will be transparent. The most important thing for the viewers to know is our mission will not change and that mission is to serve the community. They should not see any sort of difference. The anchors will still be here, the management will still be here and nothing on air should be any different,” Grisham said.

Allen Media Group has a stated goal of becoming the largest broadcast television group in the country.

“Byron Allen doesn’t do anything on a small scale. The former stand-up comic has built true media empire with at least a dozen cable channels and now 24 local TV stations. He’s one of the most successful businessmen in the media and in the top handful of Black entrepreneurs in this country,” said Joey Helleny, senior lecturer in the Southern Illinois University Carbondale College of Arts and Media.

Helleny added that he expects to see WSIL increase its online offerings.

“Although Quincy Media invested heavily in the bricks and mortar of WSIL, I expect Allen Media to be very aggressive in expanding on the digital side to complement their Local Now streaming service. I also would not be surprised to see a move to attract more top talent to the station,” Helleny said.

Grisham said WSIL is a perfect fit for Allen Media Group.