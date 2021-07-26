Sale of WSIL-TV nears completion

Southern Illinois’ ABC television affiliate will soon have a new owner.
WSIL-TV and six other broadcast stations across the country are being purchased by Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group for a combined $380 million. The sale should be finalized within the next two months.
WSIL was among stations included in an earlier agreement for Gray Television to buy out all Quincy Media-owned stations. Quincy Media is the current owner of the station that is licensed to Harrisburg.
The stations being sold to Allen Media by Gray are in television markets where Gray already owns a station, including KFVS-TV, the Cape Girardeau CBS affiliate serving the region.
Similar to a three-team trade in professional sports, the sale of all Quincy Media stations to Gray Television and Gray’s divesture of the seven stations to Allen Media are both expected to close simultaneously. As such, Gray will not own or operate any of the stations, including WSIL, at any time.
Allen Media, currently owns and operates local television stations across the country as well as 12 cable networks including The Weather Channel and the Local Now streaming service. The group was founded in 1993 by former comedian and television host Byron Allen.
WSIL-TV Vice President and General Manager Charlie Grisham said viewers are unlikely to see any changes to the station’s personnel or programming.
“The transition will be transparent. The most important thing for the viewers to know is our mission will not change and that mission is to serve the community. They should not see any sort of difference. The anchors will still be here, the management will still be here and nothing on air should be any different,” Grisham said.
Allen Media Group has a stated goal of becoming the largest broadcast television group in the country.
“Byron Allen doesn’t do anything on a small scale. The former stand-up comic has built true media empire with at least a dozen cable channels and now 24 local TV stations. He’s one of the most successful businessmen in the media and in the top handful of Black entrepreneurs in this country,” said Joey Helleny, senior lecturer in the Southern Illinois University Carbondale College of Arts and Media.
Helleny added that he expects to see WSIL increase its online offerings.
“Although Quincy Media invested heavily in the bricks and mortar of WSIL, I expect Allen Media to be very aggressive in expanding on the digital side to complement their Local Now streaming service. I also would not be surprised to see a move to attract more top talent to the station,” Helleny said.
Grisham said WSIL is a perfect fit for Allen Media Group.
“This fits the Allen Media Group niche perfectly,” said Grisham. “He's looking for dominant television stations in a local region and stations that serve university towns. We really do fit that niche.”