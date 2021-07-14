Saline County summer program teaches kids how to cope

Summer camps and activities for kids come in lots of varieties. But there's summer program in Eldorado serving a very special group of children and adolescents.
Kindergarteners through high school students who have suffered through some sort of traumatic experience in their lives are participating in a special summer program led by the Stress and Trauma Treatment Center in the Saline County community.
Kelsey Atteberry, family center coordinator for Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, said the program, which is open to youth from Franklin, Saline and Jackson Counties, focuses on having fun while helping participants deal with negative circumstances in their lives.
“It is really targeted at kids who have experienced some sort of adversity. With that, we are doing a lot of trauma-informed care, treatment and similar activities,” Atteberry said. “It is a place for kids to come and hang out and be around people who care about them and want to be with them.”
The summer camp grew out of an afterschool program established by the center, which provides a variety of outpatient therapy services to children and adults.
The two-day-a-week camp doesn’t look much different than more traditional summer offerings with age-appropriate programming, structured activities and both lunches and snacks, but it has a special focus.
“We’re still trying to keep things therapeutic. We’re working on coping skills and social skills, teaching the kids things like how to be a good friend,” she explained. “For the older kids, we’re teaching a lot of life skills and how to function in the world.”
Atteberry said the camp also includes volunteer work and lots of things kids enjoy.
“We have some free time and time for games and doing crafts; just things for the kids to have fun,” she explained.
Initial plans were to hold the camp in the Stress and Trauma Treatment Center’s facilities, but demand exceeded the available space. The program meets in the local elementary school.
“Interest really just grew. It was awesome and made us so excited,” she said
Atteberry explained the program is open to any students from Franklin, Jackson and Saline Counties, but is primarily geared to those who have experienced adversity.
“We’re doing a lot of trauma-informed care, trauma-informed treatment and activities. We have kids who have experienced different forms of physical, sexual or emotional abuse. We also have kids who have seen domestic violence or who have witnessed things like parental drug use, been separated from a parent for a long period of time or experienced pretty intense bullying,” she said.
She continued, “I think a lot of these kids have had experiences where they feel that people have given up on them. We have a lot of kids that have some behavioral difficulties and given the things that they have been through. We want to be able to provide an opportunity for these kids to learn how to come back from that.”
The summer program provides a respite for both families and participants.
“Some of these kids don’t want to be at home and they don’t want to be at school; this is a place they look forward to coming to,” Atteberry said. “This is a time for them for some self-care and to learn to take care of themselves.”
Information on the summer program and related services is available by calling the Stress and Trauma Treatment Center at 618-252-9036.