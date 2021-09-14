Saline River Farms to invest $87 million in new Williamson County meat processing plant

CREAL SPRINGS — Saline River Farms has announced plans to build a meat processing plant in Williamson County.

The facility, to be located at 9032 Route 166 near Creal Springs, will be an 83,000-square foot USDA beef and pork processing facility, according to a press release from Saline River Farms.

Saine River Farms will invest more than $87 million in local agriculture jobs over the next year.

The plant will use the latest processing technology and automation. It is expected to process more than 40 million pounds of beef and nearly 20 million pounds of pork annually.

“We have received tremendous support from the cities of Marion, Herrin and Creal Springs and have worked tirelessly with Congressman Mike Bost, (State) Sen. Dale Fowler, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, Williamson County Board Chairman Jim Marlo and other elected officials to bring these career jobs to Southern Illinois,” Ted Hampson, an attorney spokesperson for Saline River Farms LLC, said in the release.