Saluki finalist for $125K scholarship from Dr. Pepper

CARBONDALE — Like most people, Marianne Haines didn't recognize the number on her phone, so she didn't pick up.
It had been almost a month since the junior at Southern Illinois University had sent in a 60-second video to Dr. Pepper for a chance to win more than $50,000 in scholarship money. She'd seen an ad on her Instagram to enter the 12th annual tuition giveaway by the soda maker back in October, but hadn't thought about it much since. So, when that same number called again, and informed her she'd won $75,000 in scholarships, and was going to go to Texas and throw footballs for a chance at $50,000 more, she didn't believe it.
"Honestly I thought it was a joke, which kind of sounds weird, but I kinda thought it was a joke because I really wasn't expecting it," Haines said. "And then, once they sent all the formalities and the paperwork, it just hit me. It was amazing. It was an amazing feeling."
Dr. Pepper doubled its award this year to $2 million, the largest in the 12 years of the tuition giveaway that has awarded more than $10 million through a partnership with Scholarship America. The soda maker invited entrants to submit a one-minute video telling them about how they would use the money, where they went to school, and any unique circumstances. Haines, a 20-year-old biomedical sciences major from Farmington, wants to go to physician's assistant school and help serve deaf and Spanish-speaking communities.
"My sister is an ER nurse, and she was just kind of explaining to me how kind of impersonal their medical care is," Haines said. "You have to get an interpreter down there, and you have to speak through a computer, and then one of my friends is a deaf interpreter, and talking to her some more, it was not something I ever thought was a struggle for people. It's a very big challenge for people who don't speak English to get good medical care just because of the translation issues."
She began reviewing her Spanish and started a minor in American Sign Language this semester. Haines hopes to finish out her undergraduate degree by 2022, pursue a master's degree in the St. Louis area, and then apply to PA school. She ran cross country and track in high school, but made her mark as part of the Science Olympiad squad that made the state tournament every year.
The six finalists for the contest were flown to Frisco, Texas, earlier this month, where they were placed in two-person competitions. Each contestant had to throw as many footballs as they could into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds, on a closed set, at the Dude Perfect headquarters. Normally finalists get to perform in front of their families, but because of COVID-19, the set was restricted to just the participants and contest staff.
The three winners each won $125,000 in scholarships, while the runners-up all won $75,000. Some other winners were also honored virtually by Dr. Pepper, Haines said. Highlights of the contest, and the winners, will air on Dec. 19 on either ABC or ESPN during the Pac-12 or Big Ten Conference football championship games. Final details have not been announced.
Haines felt good about her chances of winning the grand prize until she realized the footballs she practiced throwing with her friends were much smaller than the balls at the contest. She got five practice throws, and then had to go for real.
"The ball was much bigger than I expected, so that was kind of difficult to adjust to at first," Haines said. "It was pretty nerve-wracking. The cameras and the people, a new place, so, it was a lot of nerves."
In an incredibly challenging year, Haines was excited to make something positive out of it. She didn't initially answer the call of the challenge, but left Texas with a new appreciation of taking chances.
"I'm super grateful for the opportunity," Haines said. "Even if you don't think you have a big chance, it's always worth stepping out of your comfort zone and taking a risk sometimes."
