Saluki finalist for $125K scholarship from Dr. Pepper

"My sister is an ER nurse, and she was just kind of explaining to me how kind of impersonal their medical care is," Haines said. "You have to get an interpreter down there, and you have to speak through a computer, and then one of my friends is a deaf interpreter, and talking to her some more, it was not something I ever thought was a struggle for people. It's a very big challenge for people who don't speak English to get good medical care just because of the translation issues."

She began reviewing her Spanish and started a minor in American Sign Language this semester. Haines hopes to finish out her undergraduate degree by 2022, pursue a master's degree in the St. Louis area, and then apply to PA school. She ran cross country and track in high school, but made her mark as part of the Science Olympiad squad that made the state tournament every year.

The six finalists for the contest were flown to Frisco, Texas, earlier this month, where they were placed in two-person competitions. Each contestant had to throw as many footballs as they could into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds, on a closed set, at the Dude Perfect headquarters. Normally finalists get to perform in front of their families, but because of COVID-19, the set was restricted to just the participants and contest staff.

