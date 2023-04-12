The SIU Alumni Association’s “Saluki Sleuths” video program has covered a number of the myths, legends and folklore of Southern Illinois University Carbondale - everything from the tunnels that crisscross underneath the campus to the origins of the saluki mascot. Information about one campus icon, however, is among the most requested by alumni.
“One of the biggest requests we’ve been getting recently is for an episode on the towers,” explained Anna Twomey, public information associate with the association. “Our alumni remember living there, making friends there and many of them now are dropping their kids off to live there.”
Those alumni are getting their wish as the latest episode of “Saluki Sleuths,” released on the Alumni Association’s YouTube and social media channels, covers the history of the three 17-story buildings and looks at the life inside and the views from outside the residence halls.
People are also reading…
- Snake on a plane: South African pilot finds venomous cobra under seat during flight
- Boys Basketball Player of Year: Meridian's Gatewood enjoyed stellar hoops season
- Clare Killman makes Illinois history with election to Carbondale City Council
- New event to be held blessing Southern Illinois police squads
- Former Saluki Marcus Domask commits to the University of Illinois
- Carterville graduate becomes elite member of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard
- SIU Men's Basketball | Domask chooses University of Illinois
- New John Deere dealership opening in Carterville
- Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
- Du Quoin, Benton and West Frankfort elect new mayors
- Eats of the Week | A leap of faith was worthwhile for Dave's Barbecue and Smokehouse
- What's next for the Walnut Street Baptist building in Carbondale?
- This squirrel learned to ring a bell when he wants nuts — and people are obsessed
- Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Once again, SIU women's soccer finds itself "here"
- MVC Notebook | Jones, Purdue look like a good match
“There is a huge interest in an update about what’s become of the towers and what they look like now,” Twomey said. “The towers have such a special place in the hearts of alumni, we wanted to take them on a tour with us and allow them to reexperience the dorm life that left them with so many memories.”
Collectively known as "the towers" – or more formally, the East Campus Residence Halls – Mae Smith Hall, Neely Hall and Schneider Hall are home to a majority of SIU students who choose to live on campus.
Neely Hall was first, built in 1965, according to Jim Hunsaker senior associate director with University Housing. Prior to his 20-plus year career with the University, he lived in one of the towers as an undergraduate. Mae Smith and Schneider were completed in 1968. Each of the buildings can accommodate up to 816 students.
One of the buildings – Mae Smith – is a “Living Learning Community” – reserved only for students in the college of Health and Human Services. The building features college branding, special study and meeting spaces as well as specific majors on certain floors. For instance, automotive technology students all live on three floors and aviation students, appropriately enough, reside on the top two floors.
“In LLCs, students who are either in the same major or in the same college will live together in a cluster or in a building on multiple floors,” explained Hunsaker. “They can form study groups and we actually have faculty members come in and do learning opportunities for the LLC. It gives students an opportunity to get college experience where they live instead of only in the classroom.”
The buildings weren’t always as popular or as utilized as much as they are now. As recently as 2018, the future of the towers was questioned.
The plan at the time was to demolish the three buildings following a decision by the SIU Board of Trustees to explore a public-private partnership where a third-party funder would construct new residence halls on the campus. Room and board payments would repay the outside investment. The demolition cost was expected to be between $3 million and $4 million per building, but the plan was scrapped when an outside consultant questioned the financial viability of replacing the towers with new buildings.
Then, a demand for more single-occupancy rooms led to reopening in the fall of 2019. In years, since, the facilities have undergone many upgrades, ranging from heating and cooling systems to new internet data networks. The buildings are again popular with students.
“The towers continue to work for us, especially as we are handling the increase in our freshman class,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane explained. “Even though these buildings are dated – they are a little older –they are sound and a lot of students will tell you that they love staying there. It gives them a sense of community.”
For more on the towers, including room tours and the no-longer used rooftop sun decks, catch the latest episode of “Saluki Sleuths” at www.youtube.com/@SalukiAlumni.
(618) 351-5036
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.