Sammie King: Appreciating a good scare at the haunted Chittyville School

It’s almost like Sammie King has an alter-ego – a Jekyll and Hyde sort of thing.

Through most of the year, he’s a mild-mannered purveyor of fair and festival food favorites — but when summer turns to autumn, King goes through a transformation of his own: From satisfying customers’ appetites to scaring the daylights out of them.

As the owner of Silly Sam’s Food Concessions, King and his wife Michaela spend most of the year serving up “King Taters” and other midway foods, but come fall, it is The Hauntings of Chittyville that really gets his blood going.

“Everybody likes a good adrenaline rush and what’s better than a good old-fashioned scare?” he said, referring to the annual haunted house he operates each fall on the northern edge of Herrin.

Haunted House is not the correct term. As brave Southern Illinoisans know, it is the Haunting of Chittyville School. The fact that it is a former school only adds to the scare factor, King said. It is a feeling he knows very well.

“I grew up in the neighborhood. I went to school in Chittyville and when I was there, my mother was the school cook,” King said. “I’m very familiar with the school and it has this eerie, creepy feeling.”

He said as a third-generation student, he remembers family tales of mysterious happenings and spooks.

“When we acquired the school, we thought, what better thing to do than have a haunted house there?" he added.

Each year, King organizes a team of about 30 actors – “those are the ones that scare,” he said – as well others who help with parking, selling admissions and more into the team that brings Chittyville to life – or undead as haunting aficionados might say.

King said the haunted school attracts two distinctly different kinds of people.

“We get all kinds. There are the timid ones that are scared to peek around the corner and then there are some that are super-scared and hide behind the person in front of them, duck their head down and push them as fast as they can just to get through,” he explained.

Then, he said, there are the others who peek around all of the corners and basically dare staff members to frighten them.

He explained that because of the pandemic, the haunted house is a bit different this year.

“Instead of jumping out to scare you face-to-face, we had to learn new ways,” he explained, but promised that the scares are all there and among the ever-changing school.

“There are some of our favorite rooms that we keep close to the same every year, but, still, you never know what’s around the next corner,” he said. “Even if you go into the same room, we’ve changed the path and things are totally different. We even teach the actors new things.”

King said that planning for the next annual haunting begins not long after the close of the season.

“We start planning immediately for our new paths and new props. We even go to trade shows to learn new things.”

He said he learns from others, too.

“I used to love going to haunted houses to see the props and the scenes and for them to try to scare me, but now when we go, it’s more to compare notes,” he said.

The October haunted school is not the only feature in Chittyville. The location also offers a series of escape rooms, ranging from the family-friendly “Field Trip to the Museum,” to the challenging “Pirate’s Daydream.”

King said, “The escape rooms are all about teamwork. You have to have good communication and work together. If you don’t, you’re not going to get out.”

Which can be frightening – and King said he appreciates a good scaring.

“The attempt at it is beautiful.”

