Santa in the age of COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many people approach their jobs.

Including Santa Claus.

Herrin’s Charlie Groves often stands in for the real Kris Kringle, whose busy schedule this time of year keeps him at the North Pole.

He has been a staple of Southern Illinois events for more than four decades, Santa’s way of spreading Christmas cheer has changed with the times.

From visits to private homes, hearing holiday wishes at children’s parties and making special appearances, the pandemic has made things different.

“It’s kind of been a mixed bag,” Groves, 71, said, explaining that many of his visits over the past two years were done virtually, a method he actually has come to enjoy.

“It is a pleasure because I can actually see the kids’ faces. Normally, when they sit on Santa’s lap, their back is to me and I can’t see their reaction when I ask a question or when I tell them something,” he explained. “On the computer with the virtual visits, I see how their eyes light up.”

Groves said virtual visits also allow entire families to be involved in a visit from St. Nick.

“The best part is that I could talk to the kids in Chicago and the grandparents in Carterville, so everyone could be a part of it. Those visits are a lot of fun,” he said.

He continues to visit homes on Christmas Eve, be part of family holiday portrait sessions and make appearance at public events, all with increased levels of precaution, he said.

“I leave it up to the families if they want me to wear a mask or not. Many want me to take it off so that they can see the smile,” Groves said. He added that he has maintained his Santa-style beard for most of the 43 years he has portrayed Claus. “I learned very early that with a fake beard you suffocate a little bit and the kids want to see your lips move. It makes you real.”

In addition to masks for live events, Groves pulls other precautions from his bag.

“I wear latex gloves inside my regular gloves and I’m frequently changing gloves and even suits,” he said.

He said he uses a wardrobe of five Santa suits and even more gloves, cleaning and disinfecting them regularly as he makes his 80 scheduled appearances this year.

“My boots get wiped down often and I change gloves all of the time. We keep it all sanitized, just being cautious,” he said.

Even though there are fewer calls for sessions where children will be on Santa’s lap, Groves said there are still plenty of opportunities to visit with little ones. He said “drive-thru” visits with Santa have been popular.

“People still feel like they can see Santa or they can come up and stand close and talk and visit. People are appreciative of that,” he said.

He said the emotions and excitement of seeing Santa is the same whether it is online, at a distance or up close. Groves tries to make every visit special.

“We’ve slowed down a little bit because of the pandemic and we’ve adapted to different things, but we’re doing fine,” he said. “I still get to see the smiles on their faces. That’s what it is all about.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0