Sarah Archer's Bestiched in Murphysboro offers crochet and unique gifts

Kitchen towel holders, wax melts and crochet jellyfish are not things one would expect to find in a retail space mostly occupied by comics and superhero merchandise.

But tucked in a corner of a Murphysboro comic book store, a variety of handcrafted items have found a home.

All of the crocheted items in the front corner of Muddy Monster Comics are the work of Sarah Archer, and are part of her business, Bestiched, what Archer calls “a one-stop gift shop.” She says the placement of the store, offering a variety of handmade and hard-to-find products, actually makes sense.

First, the owner of the comic shop is Archer’s father, Mike Noe. Second, Archer said the diversity of products work well.

“This is something for the spouses or moms or whoever of many of the comic book customers to see when the others are shopping,” she said.

Archer’s obsession with crochet stems from experiences in a Carbondale craft store while she was a student at John A. Logan College and later Southern Illinois University about 20 years ago.