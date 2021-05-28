Sarah Archer's Bestiched in Murphysboro offers crochet and unique gifts

Kitchen towel holders, wax melts and crochet jellyfish are not things one would expect to find in a retail space mostly occupied by comics and superhero merchandise.
But tucked in a corner of a Murphysboro comic book store, a variety of handcrafted items have found a home.
All of the crocheted items in the front corner of Muddy Monster Comics are the work of Sarah Archer, and are part of her business, Bestiched, what Archer calls “a one-stop gift shop.” She says the placement of the store, offering a variety of handmade and hard-to-find products, actually makes sense.
First, the owner of the comic shop is Archer’s father, Mike Noe. Second, Archer said the diversity of products work well.
“This is something for the spouses or moms or whoever of many of the comic book customers to see when the others are shopping,” she said.
Archer’s obsession with crochet stems from experiences in a Carbondale craft store while she was a student at John A. Logan College and later Southern Illinois University about 20 years ago.
“As a cashier, I would see yarn come through that was really pretty and I wanted to figure out how to use it, so I taught myself how to crochet using books – this was before YouTube,” she said with a laugh. “I am completely self-taught and it’s just gone from there.”
Her first project was supposed to be a scarf, but the finished project began about eight inches across and finished about three times as wide. She said she has improved a great deal and today describes herself as a “pretty advanced” crotchetier with one caveat.
“I don’t do a lot of the traditional detail work – doilies and things like that.”
Instead, she does what she calls “a more modern crochet,” often creating items such as animals and creatures -- what the Japanese call “amigurumi.” Currently, small stuffed owls topped with graduation caps are a popular item, she said.
Her work ranges from small items – snowmen, baby booties, caps and lip balm holders for kitchen towels to much larger projects. She also does custom crochet work.
“The most complicated and time-consuming items today are probably the bigger stuffed animals, just because there is a lot of detail work in them,” she said, pointing to an 18-inch tall mermaid figure. “They take about 12 to 15 hours each.”
Archer says with her new location, she is beginning to crochet items that might appeal to everyone who walks in the door.
“I’m going to create things that are targeted toward more comic style or pop culture,” she said. “I’m working on a big muddy monster right now.”
Bestiched is Archer’s first venture into a retail storefront. However, it is not her first experience in selling items she has created. She has participated in vendor fairs and craft shows all around the country as well as having items available in consignment spaces near military bases where her husband has been stationed.
“He’s going to be retiring soon and I was born and raised here. There are so many cute shops here in Murphysboro that I wanted to be a part of what is happening here,” she said. “I want people to come in when they are looking for something unique to give someone as a gift.”
Archer said Bestiched, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, may expand into supplies and other crocheting-related items in the future.
“I’m excited about this. I’ve always wanted to have my own store and this is just one step. I hope it can be bigger in the future.”