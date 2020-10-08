 Skip to main content
Saturday concert to benefit a well-known member of Southern Illinois' music scene
Saturday concert to benefit a well-known member of Southern Illinois' music scene

Robbie Stokes

Robbie Stokes of Carbondale is pictured in his home in 2017. The musician and sound technician was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

 The Southern File Photo

CARBONDALE — Carbondale musicians take care of their own, and Saturday’s benefit for one of the scene's biggest fixtures is a perfect example.

Venerable guitarist and sound man to the stars Robbie Stokes was diagnosed with a form of pallet and throat cancer this year, and local musicians have stepped in to help. Ivas John, a stalwart fixture of live music in Southern Illinois, has organized Rally 'Round Robbie to honor Stokes’ contributions to the music scene in Southern Illinois and to raise money to help with his cancer treatment and recovery.

Column | Robbie Stokes: Running with the rockers

“It’s just been a joy to know him and work with him and I felt that it was the least I could do,” John said of organizing the event.

John said he did not feel Stokes would make an appearance Saturday — doctor’s orders have told him to stay home. But Stokes is grateful none-the-less.

“I am very appreciative of the efforts to do something while the weather holds up,” Stokes, who is also a regular Southern Illinoisan columnist, said in a text to The Southern.

Previously, a GoFundMe page was set up to help Stokes make ends meet as he travels to and from St. Louis for treatment and is unable to work. The fundraiser raised $32,305, $305 over its goal.

John said everyone gave a quick "yes" when he asked them to help with Saturday’s concert.

“Everyone that I asked to ... participate, they just immediately said, ‘yes’ without any hesitation at all,” he said.

Tim Crosby, Robert Bowlin & Wil Maring, King Juba, Miss Jenny & The Howdy Boys, The Venturis, Ivas John Band, Tawl Paul, Till The Morning Comes, and many additional guests are scheduled to perform at 11 a.m. Saturday at Alto Vineyards.

Crosby said Stokes is a good friend and a generous musician — Stokes played on Crosby’s latest album, and Crosby said they spent three or four days in the studio working.

“He wasn’t satisfied until I was more than happy,” Crosby wrote in a message to The Southern. “He's a great friend and is super generous. He's loved by many, many people,” Crosby wrote.

Jenny Pape said the decision to play Saturday was simple.

“When Ivas asked us to play, it was an easy yes,” Pape said in a message to The Southern.

Talking about her reasons, Pape said Stokes is a friend not just to the folks in her band, but also likely most every musician in the area.

“He's the heart of Carbondale music. We want to see him well and support him anyway we can,” Pape wrote.

Rally 'Round Robbie

Flyer for Rally 'Round Robbie — a benefit concert for Robbie Stokes.

John said he had to tell Stokes that it was OK for him not to work his own fundraiser.

“In typical Robbie fashion, I think he wanted to be involved and do more,” John said. He had simple words to his friend about this.

“We just want to do this for you,” John said.

Rally 'Round Robbie is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Alto Vineyards. Tickets are $15 at the door. John encouraged people to bring umbrellas and even small pop up tents to use in case of bad weather. He said because of COVID-19, the event can’t be moved inside if it rains.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

