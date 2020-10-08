Saturday concert to benefit a well-known member of Southern Illinois' music scene

CARBONDALE — Carbondale musicians take care of their own, and Saturday’s benefit for one of the scene's biggest fixtures is a perfect example.

Venerable guitarist and sound man to the stars Robbie Stokes was diagnosed with a form of pallet and throat cancer this year, and local musicians have stepped in to help. Ivas John, a stalwart fixture of live music in Southern Illinois, has organized Rally 'Round Robbie to honor Stokes’ contributions to the music scene in Southern Illinois and to raise money to help with his cancer treatment and recovery.

“It’s just been a joy to know him and work with him and I felt that it was the least I could do,” John said of organizing the event.

John said he did not feel Stokes would make an appearance Saturday — doctor’s orders have told him to stay home. But Stokes is grateful none-the-less.

“I am very appreciative of the efforts to do something while the weather holds up,” Stokes, who is also a regular Southern Illinoisan columnist, said in a text to The Southern.