Schnucks collects donations for tornado victims, raises $125,000

Schnucks held a week-long “Round up at the Register” campaign to raise money for victims of the tornadoes that tore through the Midwest earlier this month, including at its Carbondale location.

The campaign successfully raised $125,000 that was donated to the Red Cross.

The campaign encouraged customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, according to a release from the company. Customers donated more than $113,000 and the company rounded the donation up to $125,000.

“We thank our customers who, once again, demonstrated their generosity to not only help their neighbors next door but those hundreds of miles away who were impacted by the storms’ wrath,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. “Taking care of our communities and nourishing the lives of the residents who live in those communities is a priority for Schnucks, and our customers have shown time and again how important it is to them as well.”

It is estimated that on the evening of Friday, Dec. 10 more than 30 tornadoes ripped across several Midwestern states leaving dozens dead and many more without shelter, food or power, the release said.

“The willingness of Schnucks’ customers to give to those in need will help so many people who have lost homes, belongings and sadly even loved ones during these recent devastating tornadoes,” Beth Elders, Executive Director, Greater St. Louis, American Red Cross said. “We greatly appreciate the partnership with Schnucks for providing an avenue for generous giving to ensure the Red Cross is always there to help.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.