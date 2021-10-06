School-age COVID cases are on the decline, health officials say

Not only are cases of COVID-19 decreasing among Southern Illinois adults, but instances of the virus among school-aged children also is dropping.

“We have seen some really good signs with the number of COVID infections among school-age children across the area,” explained Nathan Ryder, community outreach coordinator for the Southern Seven Health Department COVID-19 team. “That’s a good sign and tells us that the procedures that are in place in the schools to mitigate the exposure to COVID-19 are working and so we are seeing less peer-to-peer transmissions in school students.”

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,291 reported cases of COVID-19 among ages 5-17 for the week ending Sept. 25. That’s down 30 percent from two weeks prior when more than 6,100 cases were reported.

Additionally, the IDPH website shows no significant school outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region with the exception of Okawville Grade School, where more than 16 cases were reported in September.

“Schools are doing very well working with the health departments, monitoring students and staff and monitoring possible potential cases,” said Cheryl Graff, regional superintendent for the Regional Office of Education #30, which includes Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union Counties.

Graff said she is hearing very few reports of COVID cases in schools. In fact, she said she recently talked with a district superintendent eager to report that his elementary had no students in quarantine and zero cases of students with infections.

“He was really excited by that,” she said.

Ryder said that efforts including mask wearing, social distancing and increased testing options are having a positive impact. He added that schools with students who do test positive for COVID-19 have several options.

“Instead of quarantining students at home, there is the stay-to-test option where students take a simple COVID test every couple of days at their school and as long as they’re negative they get to stay in school,” he said.

Schools with cases either among faculty or students also can move to an “adaptive pause” model, a temporary move to remote learning permitted by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Unity Point School in Carbondale currently is using an adaptive pause because six fifth and six graders have tested positive.

“Whenever a certain number of students test positive, the health department recommends an adaptive pause as an opportunity for everyone to stop, get tested and then continue in-person learning,” explained Mary Beth Goff, dean of students for Unity Point Consolidated School District 140.

She said that the adaptive pause allows for instruction to move to a remote model temporarily. She added that in-person classes are expected to resume Tuesday.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to quarantine safely. Our main focus is the safety of our students,” she said.

Ryder said adaptive pauses – temporarily shifts to remote learning for one or more classes – gives school administrators a valuable tool in combating COVID.

“It just gives the school and opportunity to go in, do some extra deep cleaning and sanitation and give everybody some time to go home and be spaced out so they can continue to learn while hopefully not spreading any type of virus or infection,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0