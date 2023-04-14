A car stopped suddenly in front of a Robinson Transportation school bus before 3 p.m. on Friday, sending the bus into the ditch on U.S. 51 in Elkville.

Scott Slone, senior pastor of Elkville First Baptist Church, took students and an aide to the church, which is a short distance from site of the accident. The church provided bottled water and a snack for those waiting.

One of the 11 students was taken to a local hospital.

The bus was returning to Carbondale. A second bus picked students up just before 4:30 p.m.