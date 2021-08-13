School gym floor artist Steve Tanner makes his mark in Southern Illinois, greater Midwest

Call it divine intervention, alignment of the planets, or whatever you will, but a couple of coincidental conversations three decades ago led Pinckneyville’s Steve Tanner to a new business — one that has made an impact on schools all across the Midwest.

Tanner, who opened Designs Unlimited, a Perry County graphic arts and sign studio in 1988, received a telephone call in 1991 from then-Pinckneyville Community High School Superintendent Dean Brewer who asked him if he could repaint the wording and logos on the school’s gym floor.

Curiously enough, Tanner had been back just a few days from a national sign show in St. Louis where he met a gentleman from Texas who was winding up a 35-year career as a gym floor artist. With the veteran gym painter’s business card in hand, Tanner told the superintendent that sure, he could do it.

“I talked with the guy in Texas about 20 hours on the phone over the next week or so and he more or less told me every little trick he knew,” Tanner said.

With that, Tanner painted the floor of his alma mater – one of the most high-profile gymnasiums in the region.