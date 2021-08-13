School gym floor artist Steve Tanner makes his mark in Southern Illinois, greater Midwest

Call it divine intervention, alignment of the planets, or whatever you will, but a couple of coincidental conversations three decades ago led Pinckneyville’s Steve Tanner to a new business — one that has made an impact on schools all across the Midwest.
Tanner, who opened Designs Unlimited, a Perry County graphic arts and sign studio in 1988, received a telephone call in 1991 from then-Pinckneyville Community High School Superintendent Dean Brewer who asked him if he could repaint the wording and logos on the school’s gym floor.
Curiously enough, Tanner had been back just a few days from a national sign show in St. Louis where he met a gentleman from Texas who was winding up a 35-year career as a gym floor artist. With the veteran gym painter’s business card in hand, Tanner told the superintendent that sure, he could do it.
“I talked with the guy in Texas about 20 hours on the phone over the next week or so and he more or less told me every little trick he knew,” Tanner said.
With that, Tanner painted the floor of his alma mater – one of the most high-profile gymnasiums in the region.
“About a month later, Nashville High School came down for a scrimmage and saw the floor. Then they called, asking if I could do their floor. The very two first floors I did were Pinckneyville and Nashville. At that time, you couldn’t start with two better schools,” he said. “Both were getting thousands of people at every home game.”
In the years since, Tanner and his company, Best Gym Floor Art, have been responsible for hundreds of gym floor treatments across the Midwest, and most of the floors in Southern Illinois.
“We average probably 25-28 floors each summer and we do a couple over Christmas in some years,” he said.
With a team of two or three staff members, Tanner can complete a gym floor in just a couple of days on-site. Of course, each project takes hours of design work, drafts and approvals before Best Gym Floor Art does the design and painting. Tanner contracts with other companies that prepare the floor surface for painting and the finishing work once the art is complete.
The company provides a number of proposed designs for each job, then works with school administrators to settle on the perfect combination of logos, lettering and lines, Tanner uses computer drafting software to produce “pounce patterns” which are used to transfer the design to the gym floor. Then comes the painting.
“Pretty much 99% of it is done with paint rollers,” he explained. “It is enamel paint made for gym floors. It covers really well and it lays really smooth. You can put on almost a spray-on finish with a roller.”
A few days later, a subcontractor will apply several layers of finish to give the floor its luster.
Tanner said that he tries not to take on jobs any farther than four or five hours’ drive from Perry County, but has done floors as far away as Colorado.
He’s done most of the high school and junior high gyms in the region as well as community colleges and some universities, including the primary basketball arena at Western Illinois University in Macomb.
He said most gym floors are re-done every ten to 15 years, but new construction, school consolidation and mascot changes often leads to new work for Best Gym Floor Art.
“There are not many floors I have not done in the last 30 years,” Tanner said.