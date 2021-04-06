 Skip to main content
Scott Kinley reelected to represent Ward 3 on Herrin City Council
Scott Kinley reelected to represent Ward 3 on Herrin City Council

HERRIN — Ward 3 voters reelected Scott Kinley to another four-year term on Herrin City Council in the April 6 consolidated election with all precincts reporting.

Mail-in and early voting has been added to this total, but some mailed ballots may still be out.

Kinley received 98 votes to challengers Kent Ingersoll, with 87 votes, and Jesse Higgerson, with 37 votes.

The Herrin City Council is a nine-member governmental body that includes the mayor and eight members, two each from four wards. They serve four-year terms. Candidates in the other wards were unopposed.

Scott Kinley, 59, was appointed to Herrin City Council in April 2016 to fill out the unexpired term of Marilyn Orso, then elected to a four-year term in 2017.

Kinley spent 30 years working in the banking industry. He also worked with Williamson County Sheriff’s auxiliary for 20 years, leading the auxiliary as captain.

Ward 3 is bound by Park Avenue on the east and the Herrin Short Line Crab Orchard & Egyptian Railroad on the north, according to the city's website.

Scott Kinley
Jesse Higgerson

Jesse Higgerson

Kent Ingersoll

Kent Ingersoll

