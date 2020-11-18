Scouting for Food adjusts for pandemic with drop-off, drive-thru collections

During a normal year, Scouts BSA members across the area place grocery bags on the doors of local homes, asking residents to fill the bags and leave them on their front steps the next week. The Scouts then pick up the donations and distribute them to local food pantries.

But this is not a normal year.

Scouting for Food is not canceled this year, but it has changed due to COVID-19. Instead of sending Scouts to homes across the region, Southern Illinoisans are asked to drop off donations at collection points and during drive-thru collection events.

Monetary donations will be accepted through a text-to-give campaign.

“The food pantries in this area will be needing our support even more this year, and we will have to be creative in how we do it,” Steve Buhman, communications chair for the Big Muddy District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council BSA, said in a press release.

One way is to donate through the Scout text-to-give campaign. Just text “SCOUTFOOD” to 91999 to donate any amount. It will ask for a ZIP code location so that the donated amount will generate a purchase of food items for the local pantry, which will be delivered to the pantry by one of the major food banks in the St. Louis area.