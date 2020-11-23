Scouting for Food sees early success as drive continues through Dec. 13

Scouting for Food hosted drop-off and drive-thru food donation events Saturday as part of the Scouts BSA's annual food drive, but Scouting for Food is not over for 2020. The drive will continue through Dec. 13.
“The Saturday drives were successful in replenishing some of the pantries with food items. We are working to set up more in the next two weeks,” Steve Buhman, communications chair for the Big Muddy District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council BSA, said in a press release.
The Text-to-Give campaign also is a success, organizers said. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Text-to-Give had raised $18,588 for Scouting For Food. “This equals approximately 74,300 meals. We expect this to grow over the holiday weekend,” Buhman said. “Thanks for your support for the revised Scouting for Food program.”
Buhamn added that both the food drives and Text-to-Give campaign are important ways to help. Each dollar donated through Text-to-Give can purchase more food items than an individual can purchase at a grocery store and donate in collection bins. He urges everyone who can donate to take advantage of this format.
Collections and food drives also are important as they provide immediate needs for the pantries to distribute food between food bank deliveries, especially on this Thanksgiving weekend.
To contribute, text "SCOUTFOOD" to 91999 or go to stlbsa.org/scouting-for-food and click on Donate Now. This link also includes drop-off locations for canned goods donations.
Also, the GSLAC website, stlbsa.org, has a “Scouting for Food – Learn More” hot spot with an interactive map and ZIP code search to find the nearest drop-off point.
Current Scouting for Food collection points in Southern Illinois include:
Anna
- Dollar General, 101 Springfield Ave.
- Kroger Store, 45 Plaza Drive
Cambria
- Casey’s General Store, 917 S. Maple St.
Carbondale
- Artistic Dentistry/Massie Dental, 200 N. Giant City Road, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
- Castle Perilous Games and Books, 207 W. Main St., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
- Dollar General Store, 110 N. Giant City Road
- Dollar General Store, 5555 Old Highway 51
- Dollar General Store, 2160 W. Ramada Lane
- Dr. Joseph Hudgins Orthodontics, 1180 Cedar Court, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
- Kroger Store, 501 N. Giant City Road
- Neighborhood Co-op Grocery, 1815 W. Main St., 8 a.m.-8 p.m., with holiday hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Carterville
- Casey’s General Store, 1207 S. Division St.
- Borowiak’s IGA Foodliner, 1114 S. Division St.
- Dollar General, 314 W. Plaza St.
Dongola
- Dollar General, 315 N.E. Front St.
Gorham
- Gorham Community Center, 306 Washington St. Collection bin is outside.
Herrin
- Kroger Store, 1609 S. Park Ave. Collection bin inside the exit door.
- Herrin BSA Service Center, 803 E. Herrin St., 9:30 am to 12:30 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Hurst
- Casey’s General Store, 16060 Cambria Road
Jonesboro
- Dollar General, 607 E. Broad St.
Murphysboro
- St. Andrews Church, 724 Mulberry St.
- Dollar General Store, 1297 Enterprise Ave.
- The Murphysboro Food Pantry, 906 North 14th St., exterior food drop-off box.
Pinckneyville
- Perry County Market Place, 412 S. Main St.
Raddle
- St. Ann's Catholic Church, 101 Raddle Church Lane
Sand Ridge
- Sand Ridge Baptist Church, collection bin is outside.
