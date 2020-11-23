Scouting for Food sees early success as drive continues through Dec. 13

Scouting for Food hosted drop-off and drive-thru food donation events Saturday as part of the Scouts BSA's annual food drive, but Scouting for Food is not over for 2020. The drive will continue through Dec. 13.

“The Saturday drives were successful in replenishing some of the pantries with food items. We are working to set up more in the next two weeks,” Steve Buhman, communications chair for the Big Muddy District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council BSA, said in a press release.

The Text-to-Give campaign also is a success, organizers said. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Text-to-Give had raised $18,588 for Scouting For Food. “This equals approximately 74,300 meals. We expect this to grow over the holiday weekend,” Buhman said. “Thanks for your support for the revised Scouting for Food program.”

Buhamn added that both the food drives and Text-to-Give campaign are important ways to help. Each dollar donated through Text-to-Give can purchase more food items than an individual can purchase at a grocery store and donate in collection bins. He urges everyone who can donate to take advantage of this format.

Collections and food drives also are important as they provide immediate needs for the pantries to distribute food between food bank deliveries, especially on this Thanksgiving weekend.