Scouting for Food, the nation's largest single day canned food drive, starts Saturday

On Saturday, Boy Scouts will be out across Southern Illinois delivering grocery bags to homes for the group’s annual Scouting for Food program.

This is the Greater St. Louis Area Council’s 36th annual Scouting for Food Good Turn, and it continues to be the largest single-day canned food drive in the United States.

Scouting for Food was started in 1985 by the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. During its 35-year history, Scouts have collected more than 52 million cans of food.

Approximately 35,000 Scouts will go door-to-door Saturday distributing custom-made plastic grocery bags.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, Scouts will return to collect the bags filled with canned goods. The timing of the campaign coincides with the spirit of giving and appreciation associated with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday season.

Paul Beckmeyer, Big Muddy District Executive, said the event was changed last year to drop-off food drives due to COVID-19. People who wanted to donate drove and dropped off food at those drives. The food went to St. Louis Area Food Bank to redistribute to local food pantries.

“This year, we will be pretty close to normal. The district is respecting anyone’s wish to not be involved,” he said.

Beckmeyer added that safety measures have been put into place to keep Scouts and residents safe. Anytime Scouts will have to travel by vehicle, they will be inside and have to wear masks and be mindful of who is inside.

All procedures have been created and approved from a panel of physicians to adapt to the changes brought about by the pandemic.

Scouting for Food 2020 (copy)

Scouting for Food collection drive in Murphysboro started slow on the rainy morning of Nov. 21, 2020, at Murphysboro Food Pantry. 

“Local packs and troops are excited to get back to what it’s been, but safety comes first,” Beckmeyer said.

Food needs to be on your doorstep before 8 a.m. Nov. 13 to make sure it will be collected.

“We are also doing a virtual option this year, Beckmeyer said.

To donate virtually, text “SCOUTFOOD” to 91999. All monetary donations will go directly to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and Operation Food Search. Each $1 donation will provide four meals for people who are hungry.

Money donated purchases food item at the central food bank and flows back to the area food bank associated with the donor’s zip code.

For additional information, visit https://stlbsa.org/scouting-for-food/.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

