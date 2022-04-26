Second biannual Makanda Mushroom Festival has come to a close

MAKANDA – The second biannual Makanda Mushroom Festival has concluded with growing popularity and over 300 tickets sold.

The festival was started by Makanda residents and owners of Flyway Family Mushroom Farm Michael and Jessica Hatfield last year after a lifetime of being fascinated by mushrooms.

The couple’s interest in the fungal world started when they had their first date, which was a mushroom foraging adventure, according to Michael Hatfield.

From there, their interest grew, but as it did, the two noticed a stark lacking of any sort of event about mushrooms in the area.

“We've had a very long love and appreciation for mushrooms,” Michael Hatfield said. “That's kind of what got us into growing mushrooms in the first place and eventually turning it into a business. We've seen some other types of festivals in other areas of the country. There was nothing like it here even though the Shawnee National Forest and our area has tons and tons of wild mushrooms.”

The lack of a local festival was only one of the reasons they decided to create one, according to Katherine Accettura.

Another was the local area’s fondness for the outdoors.

"Makanda and the surrounding community love the outdoors so much and so many of us would prefer to be outdoors than indoors,” Accettura said. “We like to have a very beautiful outdoor space where people don't hike a lot because it's private property. So it gives people a chance to explore a new part of Makanda that they maybe never have ... We are embracing the MakandaStrong hashtag. The people are very supportive of local which is very important."

The festival has been years in the making because, as with many projects, it was pushed back by the pandemic.

"The very first one got put off a couple of times because we couldn't hold it in April. Then we tried to reschedule it for later that fall and we still couldn't do it. Then with all the uncertainty that was still going on that winter, we had a really hard time trying to reorganize and try to schedule it for the following spring," Hatfield said.

Since then they have been able to host an October event and an April event, each lasting three days.

At both events, there have been dozens of vendors, painting, food, cooking events, identification tips and even more.

While all of those things draw people from all over the country to the festival it is really the ability to hike and pick mushrooms that brings the most people.

At the October 2021 event alone, the festival attendees found and collected approximately 100 different species of mushrooms.

"There are places that people are coming from where the mushrooms won't grow or won't be enough rich woodland for mushrooms to even really grow. Or there are rules against picking them. But here on private property, you can pick as many mushrooms as you want. People that are specifically coming to a mushroom festival may hike a little further than the normal person."

Both festivals have been such successes that the dates for the October Makanda Mushroom Festival have already been decided.

For more information on the October 14-16 event, go to https://www.makandamushroomfestival.com/.

