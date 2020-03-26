Second coronavirus case confirmed in Jackson County

A second person in Jackson County has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release from the Jackson County Health Department.

The individual, a male in his late teens, is doing fair and is at home on isolation. He is thought to have been exposed through recent travel to the Chicago area. He is not allowed to leave home until well and can no longer transmit the disease.

The release states that public health officials have begun an investigation of this case, speaking with individuals who he may have come into contact with before this diagnosis. Through the investigation, public health may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

The health department asks that if you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has risen dramatically over the past week. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), there were 2,538 individuals confirmed with COVID-19 in Illinois today.

The release also states that the department expects more cases to be confirmed locally, as the number of tests being conducted is increasing.

