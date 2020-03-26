Second Jackson County coronavirus case is a resident on SIU's campus, where he's in isolation

Southern Illinois University Carbondale confirmed Thursday night that the second person to test positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County is living on campus.
The individual, a male in his late teens, is doing fair and is in isolation on west campus, the university said. This individual is thought to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus through recent travel to the Chicago area, according to both SIU officials and the Jackson County Health Department. "This individual is not allowed to leave home until they are well and can no longer transmit the disease," SIU said in a message to the Carbondale campus community Thursday night.
The university said the information was provided in accordance with its commitment to provide timely emergency information as required under the federal Clery Act.
Earlier Thursday evening, the Jackson County Health Department, which first reported the case, said that public health officials have begun an investigation that includes speaking with individuals who he may have come into contact with before this diagnosis.
Through the investigation, public health may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure, as is typical protocol.
SIU canceled in-person classes two weeks ago and extended its spring break, originally set to end March 16, by a week. Students were allowed to return to their dorms, which are single occupancy, or family housing apartments, and finish out their classes online from campus. SIU's release said he was a resident on campus, but did not provide further details.
The health department asks that if you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has risen dramatically over the past week. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), there were 2,538 individuals confirmed with COVID-19 in Illinois today.
The release from the health department also states that the department expects more cases to be confirmed locally, as the number of tests being conducted is increasing.
