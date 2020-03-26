Second Jackson County coronavirus case is a resident on SIU's campus, where he's in isolation

Southern Illinois University Carbondale confirmed Thursday night that the second person to test positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County is living on campus.

The individual, a male in his late teens, is doing fair and is in isolation on west campus, the university said. This individual is thought to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus through recent travel to the Chicago area, according to both SIU officials and the Jackson County Health Department. "This individual is not allowed to leave home until they are well and can no longer transmit the disease," SIU said in a message to the Carbondale campus community Thursday night.

The university said the information was provided in accordance with its commitment to provide timely emergency information as required under the federal Clery Act.

Earlier Thursday evening, the Jackson County Health Department, which first reported the case, said that public health officials have begun an investigation that includes speaking with individuals who he may have come into contact with before this diagnosis.

Through the investigation, public health may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure, as is typical protocol.