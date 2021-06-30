Sen. Bryant demands Choate Mental Health workers accused in coverup be placed on leave

In a statement emailed to The Southern, Department of Human Services Deputy Director of Communications Patrick Laughlin said Davis, Goins and Smith continue to be employed at the facility near Anna.

“The three employees currently remain employed at the IDHS facility. These are charges that were brought previously and dismissed then by the court for lack of probable cause. If the charges being brought again are ultimately substantiated, the Department will take appropriate action at that time,” the statement said.

Contrary to DHS, Tripp on Wednesday said the latest, current charges are part of new indictments.

He said probable cause was initially found in a previous case against Smith, but was dismissed by the presiding Union County judge on the same day.

“This was taken to the grand jury – three different cases, one for each administrator – and probable cause was found on all counts,” Trip said.

He called the department’s decision to not place the indicted employees on leave “asinine.”

“I believe the writing is on the wall,” he continued. “When we start arguing the evidentiary facts of this thing, people are going to be disgusted.”