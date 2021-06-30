Sen. Bryant demands Choate Mental Health workers accused in coverup be placed on leave

State Senator Terri Bryant called on the Illinois Department of Human Services on Wednesday to immediately place three indicted Choate Mental Health employees on administrative leave while their cases are pending.
“It is unconscionable that the individuals charged with covering up and interfering with an investigation into the abuse of residents are continuing to actively work and have access to the staff and facility — the very facility in which they failed to properly protect the vulnerable residents under their care. It’s simply inexcusable,” Bryant said in a news release. “These individuals must immediately be put on administrative leave until these allegations are thoroughly investigated.”
The employees — administrators Bryant T. Davis, Teresa A. Smith and Gary K. Goins — are accused of violating the Illinois Department of Human Services investigating protocol according to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp.
He announced the charges of official misconduct, Class 3 felonies, on Monday.
Additionally, Smith is charged with one count of obstruction of justice, a Class 4 felony. Tripp alleges the violations led to events that impeded an active investigation by the Illinois State Police of a staff member battering an individual at the facility.
He said felony charges are pending in this case.
In a statement emailed to The Southern, Department of Human Services Deputy Director of Communications Patrick Laughlin said Davis, Goins and Smith continue to be employed at the facility near Anna.
“The three employees currently remain employed at the IDHS facility. These are charges that were brought previously and dismissed then by the court for lack of probable cause. If the charges being brought again are ultimately substantiated, the Department will take appropriate action at that time,” the statement said.
Contrary to DHS, Tripp on Wednesday said the latest, current charges are part of new indictments.
He said probable cause was initially found in a previous case against Smith, but was dismissed by the presiding Union County judge on the same day.
“This was taken to the grand jury – three different cases, one for each administrator – and probable cause was found on all counts,” Trip said.
He called the department’s decision to not place the indicted employees on leave “asinine.”
“I believe the writing is on the wall,” he continued. “When we start arguing the evidentiary facts of this thing, people are going to be disgusted.”
Davis, Goins and Smith are scheduled for their first appearance on the charges July 19.