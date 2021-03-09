Senator dispels criminal justice reform bill myths during Carbondale livestream event

“If the person is a threat to public safety, he’s not getting out,” Sims said Monday. He said tools are being created to assist judges in deciding a defendant’s level of risk to the community — are they likely to reoffend while out on pretrial release? Are they a flight risk?

“Decisions will not be made based on a person’s access to cash,” he said, which is not a metric that predicts a person’s threat level.

“Money has never been shown to make us more safe,” Sims said.

Nancy Maxwell, criminal justice chair for the Carbondale Branch NAACP, previously spoke to The Southern about the law and specifically the objection to eliminating cash bail.

“I think the people who are objecting to it have not walked a mile in a Black person’s shoes,” she said.

She pointed out that Black men and women are the most likely to be picked up by law enforcement, and because they are also the least likely to be able to afford bail, they are also the most likely to sit in jail before appearing in court.

When asked how people can combat misinformation Sims gave a simple answer.