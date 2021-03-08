Senator, WW II vet partners to donate hundreds of dresses to needy children

Spring will be a little brighter for needy children this year thanks to the efforts of a 97-year-old Florida woman and State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg.

Joy Casino, a World War II veteran, began sewing dresses for girls in need during retirement. She has made and given away more than 10,000 dresses to children around the world in the past decade.

When the pandemic hit last March, shipments overseas stopped, but that did not deter Casino. She and volunteers who work with her found organizations in the U.S. that could help her get dresses to children in need.

“Joy’s talent and generous donations have helped those in need for years, and I am honored to be able to help spread her kindness to children who may otherwise go without in Southern Illinois,” Fowler said. “With the Easter holiday just around the corner, we want to be able to get the word out about this availability of these beautiful dresses and help as many families as possible.”

Les O’Dell and his wife Christine run the Foster Family Resource Center and Two Bugs and a Bean children’s resale shop in Carbondale. The Foster Family Resource Center is one of five local organizations that will distribute the dresses.