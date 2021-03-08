Senator, WW II vet partners to donate hundreds of dresses to needy children

Spring will be a little brighter for needy children this year thanks to the efforts of a 97-year-old Florida woman and State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg.
Joy Casino, a World War II veteran, began sewing dresses for girls in need during retirement. She has made and given away more than 10,000 dresses to children around the world in the past decade.
When the pandemic hit last March, shipments overseas stopped, but that did not deter Casino. She and volunteers who work with her found organizations in the U.S. that could help her get dresses to children in need.
“Joy’s talent and generous donations have helped those in need for years, and I am honored to be able to help spread her kindness to children who may otherwise go without in Southern Illinois,” Fowler said. “With the Easter holiday just around the corner, we want to be able to get the word out about this availability of these beautiful dresses and help as many families as possible.”
Les O’Dell and his wife Christine run the Foster Family Resource Center and Two Bugs and a Bean children’s resale shop in Carbondale. The Foster Family Resource Center is one of five local organizations that will distribute the dresses.
“Little girls in foster care often come from backgrounds that don’t foster self-esteem. To give that little girl a dress, makes her feel special,” O’Dell said.
The organization is not limiting their efforts to children in the foster care system. Any child who needs a free dress can go to the shop and pick out a dress.
“The dresses are pretty cute. They are T-shirt dresses in bright colors,” Lindsey Schroeder of The Night’s Shield in West Frankfort said, adding that little girls should be able to find a color they love.
Dresses are available for infants through size 12.
Fowler donated dresses to the following organizations:
- Caritas Family Solutions, 10286 Fleming Road in Carterville, 618-985-2000.
- Foster Family Resource Center, 695 N. Giant City Road, Suite 1, in Carbondale, 618-529-5558.
- Lutheran Social Services, 1616 W. Main St. No. 1146 in Marion, 618-997-9196.
- The Night’s Shield Children Center, 301 E. Garland St. in West Frankfort, 618-932-6400.
- United Way of Southern Illinois, 1800 W. Boulevard St., Suite D, in Marion, 618-997-7744.
Each organization will have more than 100 dresses to distribute. Those interested in receiving a free dress, are asked to call the nearest facility to learn more.
Fowler thanked the Arise Veterans Foundation for helping coordinate the delivery of the dresses to his district.
“Clothing insecurity is a very real problem which many families face throughout our country,” Fowler said. “I hope this small gesture can make a difference in the lives of those in our communities.”
For questions about the ongoing program, e-mail senatorfowler59@gmail.com.
