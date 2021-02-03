'Service and sacrifice': Carterville American Legion hosts ceremony honoring military chaplains

CARTERVILLE — Carterville American Legion hosted a ceremony Wednesday in honor of Four Chaplains Day, a national holiday established by Congress in 1988.

On Feb. 2, 1944, Army transport Dorchester made its way across the North Atlantic toward Greenland carrying 902 servicemen, merchant seamen and civilian workers. While most of its passengers and crew slept, the Dorchester was hit with German torpedoes at 12:55 a.m. Feb. 3. Most of the men were killed. Only 230 were saved.

Chaplain Ron Johnson, guest speaker for the Wednesday ceremony in Carterville, told the crowd the coolest men on the Dorchester were its four chaplains, Lt. George L. Fox (Methodist), Lt. Alexander D. Goode (Jewish), Lt. John P. Washington (Roman Catholic) and Lt. Clark V. Poling (Dutch Reformed).

“They led the men to life jackets and passed them out. When they ran out of life jackets, they removed the ones they were wearing and put them on four young GIs,” Johnson said.

During the ceremony, Carterville pastors Matt Brown of First Christian Church, Larry Gilbert of First United Methodist Church, Father Mark Reyling of Church of the Holy Spirit and Jeff Wiggs of Cambria Christian Church placed a wreath at the veterans’ memorial in Carterville City Cemetery.