'Service and sacrifice': Carterville American Legion hosts ceremony honoring military chaplains

CARTERVILLE — Carterville American Legion hosted a ceremony Wednesday in honor of Four Chaplains Day, a national holiday established by Congress in 1988.
On Feb. 2, 1944, Army transport Dorchester made its way across the North Atlantic toward Greenland carrying 902 servicemen, merchant seamen and civilian workers. While most of its passengers and crew slept, the Dorchester was hit with German torpedoes at 12:55 a.m. Feb. 3. Most of the men were killed. Only 230 were saved.
Chaplain Ron Johnson, guest speaker for the Wednesday ceremony in Carterville, told the crowd the coolest men on the Dorchester were its four chaplains, Lt. George L. Fox (Methodist), Lt. Alexander D. Goode (Jewish), Lt. John P. Washington (Roman Catholic) and Lt. Clark V. Poling (Dutch Reformed).
“They led the men to life jackets and passed them out. When they ran out of life jackets, they removed the ones they were wearing and put them on four young GIs,” Johnson said.
During the ceremony, Carterville pastors Matt Brown of First Christian Church, Larry Gilbert of First United Methodist Church, Father Mark Reyling of Church of the Holy Spirit and Jeff Wiggs of Cambria Christian Church placed a wreath at the veterans’ memorial in Carterville City Cemetery.
The wreath had seven ribbons: blue to represent the Word of God, red for mankind or humanity, purple for the priesthood, orange for deliverance or the presence of God, white for purification, green for immortality and black to represent the Army Chaplain’s Corps.
Edwin Thomas, chaplain of West Frankfort American Legion Post 1961, sang “America the Beautiful.”
Dan Finke led the Honor Guard Detail from Carterville American Legion 347 and Herrin American Legion Post 645. The detail fired a gun salute to honor their “departed comrades and all chaplains, past, present and future.”
The master of ceremonies for the event was Ed Smith, adjutant of Carterville American Legion.
A dozen American Legion chaplains attended the event. In addition to Johnson and Thomas, those attending were Roger Mabry of Valier Post 82, Ronald Cook of Murphysboro Post 127, Denton Vaughn of Zeigler Post 177, Earnest Newton of Cobden Post 259, Charles Schram of Benton Post 528, Alan Minton of Christopher Post 528, Jesse McFarland of Herrin Post 645, Larry Alverado of Du Quoin Post 647 and Paul Ritter of Pinckneyville Post 2504.
Johnson said it is important to remember and educate younger generations about these special days that honor our nation’s heroes.
“Today’s world is mostly materialistic. They forget the sacrifices made by people in the services, as well as the sacrifices made by the mothers, wives and sisters who kept the home fires burning,” Johnson said. “There is hardly a country in the world that does not have the blood of Americans soaked into it.”
“Our country was built on service and sacrifice,” McFarland said.
Both men had mothers who had “Rosie the Riveter” roles during World War II, working on aircrafts. They remember flattening cans to donate the metal to the war effort. Everyone made sacrifices, and the men want younger generations to remember that.
“We just want people to be aware of some of their history. When Congress creates a national day, it’s important,” Smith said.
