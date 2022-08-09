Sesser sixth-grader plans and campaigns for dog park

Sesser is a finalist for a $25,000 grant to build a dog park, thanks to a sixth grade end-of-the-school-year project.

Last spring, Zeke Endicott completed the year’s homeschool studies with a major project: development of a proposal to bring a dog park to Miner’s Memorial Park in his community of Sesser. Now, his dream is the only Illinois finalist in PetSafe’s Bark for Your Park national grant program, and he is campaigning for votes.

Endicott wants the park not only for Penny, his own lab-beagle mix, but also for other dogs and owners in the area to enjoy.

“Penny needs a dog park,” the shy 12-year-old said.

His mother, Amber Endicott, said Zeke’s research taught him about the benefits of dog parks.

“We interviewed a veterinarian and learned that dogs are happy and healthy when they can socialize with other dogs and are able to get all of their extra energy out in a safe and closed environment,” she said.

In pursuit of his goal, Zeke, did his homework, so to speak.

“I got with the mayor and I got to talk with other people who did this before, like in Carbondale,” he said. “They were very helpful.”

Organizers of a dog park in Carbondale won $25,000 from PetSafe last year. They provided suggestions and tips for the proposed Sesser park.

“It’s going to have one side for small dogs and one for big dogs,” Zeke explained. “They told us it’s best to separate them.”

His plans are well-thought out, even right down to the shape of the park.

“When Mayor Ashmore showed us the map of where the park could go, Zeke saw that it was kind of shaped like a heart. We’ve called it the ‘I Heart Dogs’ park ever since,” his mother said, adding he would like to see amenities including an agility course and a fire hydrant-shaped water fountain for dogs.

Zeke has other plans, too. She said he wants the venue to be home to an annual “Dog Days” celebration which would feature opportunities for pet adoptions from area animal shelters.

Sesser Mayor Jason Ashmore said he is impressed with Zeke, his plans and his drive to bring a dog park to the community.

“One of his ideas for his school project was a community project and he decided to try to get a dog park,” Ashmore said. “I loved his idea and I love that he was doing all of the leg work. It’s just amazing, all that he’s done on this. He’s done diagrams, researched grants and even visited other dog parks. He’s the reason we’re in the running for this grant right now.”

Zeke said the only way Sesser will receive one of the four $25,000 PetSmart grants being awarded nationwide this year is for supporters to vote for the project at www.barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/finalists. Votes may be cast daily through Aug. 31 with winners announced in early September.