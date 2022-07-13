Sesser teen elected to FFA statewide office

Derek Sample of Sesser has been elected Illinois FFA state vice-president.

Sesser, 18, a graduate of Sesser-Valier High School and an agriculture education student at Rend Lake College was chosen as one of five state officers at the 94th Illinois Association FFA State Convention held in Springfield.

He will take a year off from his studies to serve the more than 23,000 members in 354 FFA chapters across the state.

“This is the dream of a lifetime come true,” Sample, who served as one of 25 FFA section presidents last year, said.

He said in addition to representing the organization at trade shows, meetings and other events, Sample will visit FFA chapters throughout Illinois to provide leadership training to members.

“Being from a small chapter, I know challenges exist when there’s a gap between small chapters and the larger FFA organization,” Sample said. “As a state officer, I want to bridge this gap and make sure members take advantage of all the opportunities the FFA has to offer.”

Following his year of service, Sample plans to return to Rend Lake College to complete his associate degree before transferring to Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He said he hopes to become a teacher at the high school or community college level.

“We are not only educating people about agriculture, although that is one of our big things, but also teaching our members on leadership, public speaking and all that FFA has to offer. My goal is to connect with members and help them network,” he said.

Sample was elected by student delegates at the convention who also elected 18 year-old Rachel Hood of Industry in McDonough County as president. Waterloo’s Haley Bode, 18, was elected as state secretary. Levi Maierhofer, 19, of Seneca and Kate Colgan, 18, of Laura also were elected as state officers.

Sample said his interest for agriculture and FFA stems from high school.

“Admittedly I grew up on the farm, but wasn’t super active with it until a few years ago when my dad and I bought some Hereford cattle. That’s what really sparked my passion for agriculture,” he said.

The officer team will serve full-time until the 2023 state convention in June.