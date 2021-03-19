Sesser's Luna Lounge poised to becoming Illinois' first pot consumption lounge

The amendment gives local governments the ability to create their own rules and regulations for these types of business, so long as they meet a few basic guidelines laid out by the state.

Consumption lounges must be limit customers to 21 years of age and up, designate a specific area for consumption, and keep the door to the consumption area locked.

Roeder said the city of Sesser has been good partners in establishing the business. Last year, the city council voted 4-2 in favor of creating the necessary regulations and boards to allow her to open the Luna Lounge, she said.

Mayor Jason Ashmore said writing the rules and regulations for businesses like Roeder’s was fairly smooth and began in March 2020. He said officials there did their research, and advice was asked of other states and communities with these types of businesses.

“We’re excited and we’re also a little nervous,” he said of likely being home to the first consumption lounge in the state.

Two things the Luna Lounge can't serve food and alcohol due to state and local rules.

However, Roeder said she plans to have a food truck out front on weekends to help with the inevitable munchies.