Seven years since drain failure, repairs complete on Big Muddy levee

GRAND TOWER — Grand Tower residents and leaders can rest a bit easier this flood season as the long-anticipated work to the Big Muddy levee has been completed.

In 2013, a drainage pipe for the Big Muddy levee failed, compromising the levee at Grand Tower. That put the stability of the levee into question, forcing more caution from local residents about when or if to evacuate during flood events.

Work to repair the damaged pipe was green-lit in 2014 when then-Gov. Pat Quinn signed legislation allowing the Jackson County Board to sell up to $1.5 million in bonds to pay for the work. However, by the time the New Year’s Day flood of 2016 came around, the work still hadn’t been completed. Contractors said wet ground conditions for several years delayed the work.

As previously reported in The Southern, after the flood five years ago, Grand Tower officials pointed to the weak spot in the levee as the tipping point in the decision to order an evacuation as the river rose near record-setting levels.

For residents living around the compromised levee, sandbagging became more and more of a common occurrence as the threat of the system giving way to river flooding.