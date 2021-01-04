Seven years since drain failure, repairs complete on Big Muddy levee

GRAND TOWER — Grand Tower residents and leaders can rest a bit easier this flood season as the long-anticipated work to the Big Muddy levee has been completed.
In 2013, a drainage pipe for the Big Muddy levee failed, compromising the levee at Grand Tower. That put the stability of the levee into question, forcing more caution from local residents about when or if to evacuate during flood events.
Work to repair the damaged pipe was green-lit in 2014 when then-Gov. Pat Quinn signed legislation allowing the Jackson County Board to sell up to $1.5 million in bonds to pay for the work. However, by the time the New Year’s Day flood of 2016 came around, the work still hadn’t been completed. Contractors said wet ground conditions for several years delayed the work.
As previously reported in The Southern, after the flood five years ago, Grand Tower officials pointed to the weak spot in the levee as the tipping point in the decision to order an evacuation as the river rose near record-setting levels.
For residents living around the compromised levee, sandbagging became more and more of a common occurrence as the threat of the system giving way to river flooding.
Jackson County Board member Julie Peterson has watched as the important work to repair the levee system in the bottoms was started. She was there for a 2013 meeting in Grand Tower to discuss the Big Muddy levee’s structural problems. She was there when the 2015 intergovernmental agreement between the county and the levee district was formed, which stipulated the project would be managed by the affected levee districts and the County Board would cut the checks. She was also there when more than $1 million in bonds were sold to fund the project.
But, she has also been there when residents had to flee to safer ground when the waters were too high.
Shawn McMahan, Grand Tower Levee District commissioner, has been there the whole time, too. He’s been there when the river rises and people bring their complaints. But, he said the contract has taken so long to complete because Mother Nature hasn’t cooperated. The work was completed this summer, McMahan said, after years and years of high river levels.
McMahan said it wasn’t as simple as bringing equipment out the moment the river gauge in Cape Girardeau hit the right level — the soil on the levee had to dry out significantly for work to begin. That's why the project took so long to complete.
“I think 2011 was the last low river drought we’ve had,” McMahan said. He said what looks dry at ground level can be too wet 10 feet down into the ground. McMahan said getting started with wet soil was inefficient, to say the least.
“When it’s like that, you’re throwing good money away,” he said.
But McMahan said he spent the entire summer out on the levee taking advantage of the rare three-month stretch of dry conditions to make sure the work got finished — and it did. He said he knows that critics will still come this spring during flood season. But, he said, they are going to have to find something new to complain about.
Peterson said it feels good to have something other than a potential evacuation order to tell residents in Grand Tower.
“I’m also so thrilled to have good news,” Peterson said.
