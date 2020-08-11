Several fall World Shooting and Recreational Complex events canceled due to pandemic

"Projected attendance for some of our upcoming events could violate social distancing and crowd size requirements included in Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan," IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said in the release. "While canceling these events was an extremely difficult and painful decision, as the pandemic continues and cases increase in Southern Illinois, we know it was the right decision and the best way to protect the health and safety of attendees, volunteers and staff. We look forward to working with the hosting organizations to accommodate these events when we move to the other side of this crisis," she said.