Several fall World Shooting and Recreational Complex events canceled due to pandemic

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday announced five more events scheduled this fall at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta have been canceled due to the pandemic.
According to a news release from the department, the following events scheduled to take place at the complex are canceled:
- U.S. Open, set for Sept. 9-13;
- Illinois State International Defensive Pistol Association Championship, set for Sept. 17-19;
- Retrievers Unlimited Fall Trial, set for Sept. 26-27;
- Spartan 300, set for Oct. 16-18; and
- Association of College Unions International, set for Oct. 23-25.
"Projected attendance for some of our upcoming events could violate social distancing and crowd size requirements included in Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan," IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said in the release. "While canceling these events was an extremely difficult and painful decision, as the pandemic continues and cases increase in Southern Illinois, we know it was the right decision and the best way to protect the health and safety of attendees, volunteers and staff. We look forward to working with the hosting organizations to accommodate these events when we move to the other side of this crisis," she said.
Events that will not exceed 50 participants and staff and that follow other public health directives will continue as planned, according to the release.
The IDNR in June announced the World Shooting and Recreational Complex would not host the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships, scheduled for Aug. 5 to 15, due to the pandemic. The event, which had been held in Sparta annually for several years, typically brings in about $30 million to the region from sales tax dollars and spending in local hotels and businesses, according to previous reporting by The Southern.
The IDNR also canceled the annual Fort Massac Encampment in Metropolis. The Illinois Department of Agriculture canceled the Du Quoin and Illinois state fairs this year.
