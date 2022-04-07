Several Southern Illinois fire departments awarded equipment grants

Several local fire departments received up to $26,000 in grant dollars as part the 2022 Small Equipment Grant Program.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal announced this week the recipients of the 2022 Small Equipment Grant Program. A total of $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments and EMS providers across the state.

Local grant recipients are listed below:

City of Zeigler Fire Department - $26,000

Shawneetown Fire Department - $26,000

Joppa Fire Department - $26,000

Massac County Fire Protection District - $26,000

Rural Pope County Fire Protection District - $25,719

Mound City Fire Department - $26,000

Mounds Fire Department - $19,158.41

Village of Carrier Mills Fire Department - $26,000

Frankfort Fire Protection District - $24,295

The program was established to provide grants for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

The financial help can mean a lot to small fire departments, according to Carrier Mills Mayor Tracy Felty.

“The Small Equipment Grant Program is one of the best investments the Fire Marshal's Office can offer,” Felty said. “It gives a financial incentive to many small fire departments that struggle with the costs of all the needed equipment each fire department is required to have so they may operate safely.

The program is meant to help a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment, according to a Wednesday news release.

The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase so they can safely serve their community, according to Governor JB Pritzker.

“All communities deserve safety, and this program helps ensure our smaller and rural fire districts aren’t left behind when it comes to the tools they need to do their jobs,” Pritzker said. “I’m proud to be able to provide more than 100 districts with new lifesaving equipment. It’s another way we can demonstrate our gratitude for all that they do to help their neighbors live safely.”

The OSFM received 373 applications, requesting around $8.4 million for this grant period.

Though not every department received funds, the ones that did will be able to greater help their communities, according to Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.

“Funding provided from our Small Equipment Grant Program is a huge benefit, especially to our rural volunteer departments in the state,” Perez said. “These funds allow departments to purchase important equipment their firefighters/EMTs need to work more effectively and safely while protecting the lives and property of their community members,.”

It is with grant programs such as this that many rural volunteer programs are able to keep going, according to Bethany Fire Protection District Chief Mike Jennings.

“Grant programs, such as the State Fire Marshal’s Small Equipment Grant, are vital to rural volunteer departments like ours. These funds allow us to purchase equipment that we might not have been able to afford, allowing our firefighters and EMTs to continue providing the service our community has come to expect,” Jennings said. “By upgrading our SCBA filling station, this will allow us to accommodate our mutual aid departments who we rely on due to staffing shortages.”

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts, township fire departments and standalone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply.

However, all fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years prior to applying.

