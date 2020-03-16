Several Southern Illinois libraries close in continued COVID-19 prevention

The Carbondale Public Library announced it will close Tuesday through March 29. Overdue fines will not accrue while the library is closed, according to a statement on the library's website. Patrons are asked to use the outside book drop and call the library to renew any items due.

Here's how it works: Patrons should call the library or place requests online (they'll need their library card barcode), then they will be notified when the items are ready for pickup. Patrons will call the library when they arrive or when they're heading out the door, and provide their car's make, model and color and license plate number. Patrons should remain inside the car with windows up while staff places requested items in a designated pickup area (if patrons are on foot or bike, the items will be placed where patrons can see them). Patrons are asked to wait until staff is back inside before approaching to collect items.