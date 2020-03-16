Several Southern Illinois libraries close in continued COVID-19 prevention

Some public libraries in Southern Illinois are closing to the public as social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continue.
The Carbondale Public Library announced it will close Tuesday through March 29. Overdue fines will not accrue while the library is closed, according to a statement on the library's website. Patrons are asked to use the outside book drop and call the library to renew any items due.
The library will operate curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, unless told otherwise by local or state health departments.
Here's how it works: Patrons should call the library or place requests online (they'll need their library card barcode), then they will be notified when the items are ready for pickup. Patrons will call the library when they arrive or when they're heading out the door, and provide their car's make, model and color and license plate number. Patrons should remain inside the car with windows up while staff places requested items in a designated pickup area (if patrons are on foot or bike, the items will be placed where patrons can see them). Patrons are asked to wait until staff is back inside before approaching to collect items.
There are also e-resources available to Carbondale Public Library cardholders including e-books, movies and music, at carbondalepubliclibrary.org/resources/e-resources.
The Herrin City Library also is closing to the public Monday through March 29. Overdue fines will not accrue during the closure, according to a statement from Director Susan Mullen. Patrons should not bring materials to return; the book drop will be closed. For library cardholders, online resources are available at herrincitylibrary.org/catalog/digital-resources-ebooks-audiobooks-digital-magazines. Readers are asked to refrain from eating while reading and licking fingers before turning pages.
The Anne West Lindsey District Library in Carterville also is closing to the public Tuesday through March 31. Staff will be available to answer calls through March 20, but starting March 21, there will be no library services provided. Overdue fees will not accrue during the closure. The drop box will be open. Cardholders should visit yourcloudlibrary.com to access electronic resources available from the library.