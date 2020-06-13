‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace

Absher said there are conversations happening on how to add diversity into the police force but “you still have to hire qualified candidates that apply.” He said the city has to figure out how to recruit better, but it’s going to be difficult moving forward.

“It’s going to get, in my opinion, worse because now it is a really tough time to be a police officer in our country,” Absher said. “It’s like a lot of other things, you have some bad apples that spoil, in some people’s minds, the whole barrel but that’s simply unfair to the other apples in the barrel.”

Despite explaining the motivation behind the movement, Burnett said there are some who still do not understand the full scope of the demonstrations and may have preconceived notions to them, adding that demonstrators are not present to advocate for violence or looting.

“I’m receiving a lot of comments, a lot of backlash every single day, about why I am here making the posts, making the events and sharing the love,” Burnett said. “It’s because not many other people are doing it and it’s sad to see that.”

He said demonstrations, such as the one Saturday in Marion, can educate the community on the message their group is attempting to get across and why people are protesting.