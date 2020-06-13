‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace

MARION — Elijah Burnett said he has been to about half a dozen demonstrations across Southern Illinois calling for change after the death of George Floyd while in police custody and he wanted to add one more to the mix in one of the towns he grew up in.
Demonstrations across the country have sparked after the death of Floyd, a Black man who died while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department on Memorial Day. Across the country, there has been an outcry against systematic racism and a push for criminal justice reform.
But, Burnett said this goes beyond George Floyd.
“This is about love and this is about connection and this is about the community understanding what is going on and what is happening because the message is lost in Marion,” Burnett said.
Signs in hand and an escort of Marion and Illinois State Police, the group of about 80 community members marched to the Marion Town Square with the familiar chants of “End racism, fix the system,” “I can’t breathe” and “Black lives matter.” Residents watched from their lawns and passing by cars honked and some raised their fists outside of their windows.
Marion saw a pop-up demonstration earlier in the month where protesters took part in a rally at Town Square Plaza. Burnett said he heard about “negative attitudes” expressed by some at the event and decided to organize another demonstration for the city of 17,600 people.
Burnett and a group of community members took to creating a plan for the demonstration, including sitting down with Marion government officials — including Mayor Mike Absher, Police Chief David Fitts and Fire Chief Tim Barnett — with the goal of finding ways to “make the community better.”
“I let [Absher] know that this was not just about George Floyd’s death,” Burnett said.
Absher said he acknowledges the demonstrators are protesting police brutality and the disproportionate use of force toward persons of color and while there is “some evidence” out there, he doesn’t believe it’s occurring in Marion.
“There’s all this other talk about defunding the police and all that stuff, [which] honestly to me is an absurdity,” Absher said. “That’s an emotional and passionate thing to say when you’re mad at something, I understand that, but I’m proud of our police department. I’m proud of the security blanket they provide for us.”
Absher said while he hasn’t heard that message from the demonstrators on Saturday night, but warns “be careful what you ask for.” In regards to the diversity and recruiting within the Marion Police Department, the mayor said there historically has been an issue with diversity because they “simply don’t have non-caucasian males apply” and “that’s a conundrum” to him.
Absher said there are conversations happening on how to add diversity into the police force but “you still have to hire qualified candidates that apply.” He said the city has to figure out how to recruit better, but it’s going to be difficult moving forward.
“It’s going to get, in my opinion, worse because now it is a really tough time to be a police officer in our country,” Absher said. “It’s like a lot of other things, you have some bad apples that spoil, in some people’s minds, the whole barrel but that’s simply unfair to the other apples in the barrel.”
Despite explaining the motivation behind the movement, Burnett said there are some who still do not understand the full scope of the demonstrations and may have preconceived notions to them, adding that demonstrators are not present to advocate for violence or looting.
“I’m receiving a lot of comments, a lot of backlash every single day, about why I am here making the posts, making the events and sharing the love,” Burnett said. “It’s because not many other people are doing it and it’s sad to see that.”
He said demonstrations, such as the one Saturday in Marion, can educate the community on the message their group is attempting to get across and why people are protesting.
“We want peace and love and we want to end inequality the correct way,” he said. “We want to be able to walk out of our houses and feel safe no matter what skin tone, no matter what body weight, no matter who you are — you should feel confident in yourself.”
The group gathered in the town square, and many came forward to speak to the crowd, including Jennifer Hankins, a demonstrator from Harrisburg, who attended the demonstration with her three biracial children — the three reasons she attended the march.
“I’m trying to make a difference and change something that needs to be changed,” Hankins said. “Unfortunately, we live in such a biased world and we need to change it and unless people of our skin color come out then we can’t make a change.”
Hankins said she’s had challenging conversations with her children in the past weeks on how to be safe and how to make change.
“It’s hard for us because they are black, they are white and it’s hard to explain to them they have to be a certain way when they don’t,” she said. “If we aren’t a voice — if we don’t talk to our kids daily, then they’ll go out blind-sighted and not know what to expect in the world.”
While Southern Illinois isn’t a big city like Chicago or New York, Hankins said she believes it is important for communities in southern to host and attend the rallies to show support for your community. “Even though we’re small, our voices still can be heard,” she said.
Treesa Fischl, a demonstration organizer from Herrin, shared similar sentiments.
“I think it’s most important that we work on the rural because this is where people think they can get away with [racism] and an old-school way of thinking,” Fischl said. “This is where they think they’re hidden away and everyone is around that they know and no one is going to hold them accountable and I feel like in Southern Illinois especially, we need to hold everybody accountable.”
The march ended back at John W. Jones Park with the march leaders sharing calls to action on continuing the momentum of the movement, a moment of silence and continued chants. Sweat dripped down the faces of many in attendance, yet the group pushed through the length of the march.
“I feel like people are starting to open their eyes and I feel like now we can make a change,” Burnett said about the demonstration. “We can actually sit down [...] and talk about what is happening and what we can do to change it. I feel like the message is now being heard.”
